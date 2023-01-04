Roma vs Bologna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Roma vs Bologna Live Score!
How to watch Roma vs Bologna Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Roma vs Bologna match for Serie A?
Argentina: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:30 PM en Star +
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network
Spain: 4:30 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Roma vs Bologna history
In Serie A...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 148 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Roma with 53 victories, while Bologna has won 51, for a balance of 44 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Roma have played Bologna at home in Serie A, there are 74 matches, where the Giallorossi have the advantage with 32 wins over the Rossoblù's 19 wins and 23 draws.
Bologna
Bologna went into the World Cup break on a good run, winning four of their last five matches, losing only to Inter, albeit by a landslide. The team coached by Thiago Motta hopes to restart their activities by taking points from the Stadio Olimpico, where they will not have an easy task, but they hope to accomplish it. They are currently in 11th place with 19 points from 15 games played.
Roma
Roma returns to official competitions after the World Cup break. The team coached by José Mourinho, meanwhile, played five friendly matches, where it had an acceptable performance, achieving two wins, two draws and losing only once, but it has a task, looking at the Serie A standings, because it must harvest victories as soon as possible to stay in the fight of those who want places in European competitions next season. They are currently seventh, with 27 points from 15 games played.