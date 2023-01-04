Roma vs Bologna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Roma vs Bologna live match, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico.
How to watch Roma vs Bologna Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Roma vs Bologna match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Roma vs Bologna match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Roma vs Bologna of January 4th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:30 PM en Star +
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network
Spain: 4:30 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

Key player - Bologna

In Bologna, the presence of Mirko Arnautović stands out. The 33-year-old Austrian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this Serie A season, he has eight goals in 13 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1,106 minutes.
Key player - Roma

In Roma, the presence of Paulo Dybala stands out. The 29-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this Serie A season, he has five goals and two assists in nine games played, where he has started eight of them. He has 601 minutes in total.
Roma vs Bologna history

These two teams have met 152 times. The statistics are in favor of Roma, who have been victorious on 54 occasions, while Bologna have won on 52 occasions, for a total of 46 draws.

In Serie A...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 148 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Roma with 53 victories, while Bologna has won 51, for a balance of 44 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Roma have played Bologna at home in Serie A, there are 74 matches, where the Giallorossi have the advantage with 32 wins over the Rossoblù's 19 wins and 23 draws.

Bologna

Bologna went into the World Cup break on a good run, winning four of their last five matches, losing only to Inter, albeit by a landslide. The team coached by Thiago Motta hopes to restart their activities by taking points from the Stadio Olimpico, where they will not have an easy task, but they hope to accomplish it. They are currently in 11th place with 19 points from 15 games played.

Roma

Roma returns to official competitions after the World Cup break. The team coached by José Mourinho, meanwhile, played five friendly matches, where it had an acceptable performance, achieving two wins, two draws and losing only once, but it has a task, looking at the Serie A standings, because it must harvest victories as soon as possible to stay in the fight of those who want places in European competitions next season. They are currently seventh, with 27 points from 15 games played.

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico

The Roma vs Bologna match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, located in the city of Rome, Italy. This venue, inaugurated in 1953, has a capacity for 72,700 spectators.
