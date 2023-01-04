Salernitana vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Salernitana vs Milan?
This is the kickoff time for the Salernitana vs Milan match on January 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Milan
Rafael Leao, the young international striker with the Portugal national team has six goals and four assists in Serie A this season, plus one goal and two assists in the UEFA Champions League. The 23 years old player arrives after playing the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Portuguese national team in which he scored two goals. He scored in Milano's last match in Serie A, contributing to Milano's victory over Fiorentina, and seems to be recovered from the World Cup, as he played 25 minutes in the friendly against PSV.
Watch out for this player at Salernitana
Boulaye Dia is the most outstanding player for Salernitana, he is the ninth top scorer in Serie A with six goals and two assists. The striker, who is on loan from Villarreal, arrives after playing the World Cup with the Senegal National Team where he scored in the victory of his team against Qatar.
How does Milan arrive?
Milán has played three friendly matches at the end of 2022 taking advantage of this break where they have lost all three matches they have played: 2-1 against Arsenal, 4-1 against Liverpool and 3-0 against PSV, in the último match of 2022. While in his último official match won against Fiorentina 2-1. The Rossoneri have now gone four consecutive matches without defeat in the Italian league. The reigning Serie A champions are currently in second place in the table with 33 points, eight points behind first-placed Nerazzurri, which is currently Nerazzurri. In the UEFA Champions League they are already in the round of 16 after passing the group stage and between February and March they will play the play-off against Tottenham. A month before, they will be looking for a place in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia against Torino.
How does Salernitana arrive?
Salernitana has taken advantage of this break to play two friendlies against Turkish teams, Fenerbahce and Antalyaspor, in both of which they were defeated. They have also lost their last two Serie A matches and have not won a game since last October 30 when they pulled off a surprise by winning at home to Lazio. They are now 12º in Serie A with 17 points, 10 points ahead of the relegation places and at the same distance from the European places. They have only the Serie A left after falling in the Coppa d'Italia in the first round at the hands of Parma;
Background
A total of six times Salernitana and Roma have met, with a favorable balance for Milano, who have won four times, once Salernitana won, while the other match ended in a draw. It was precisely in the last match they met, last February 19, 2022 in which the match ended in a 2-2 draw. The only time Salernitana have won at Milano was in 1948 when they won 4-3 at home;
Venue: The match will be played at Arechi Stadium, which was built in 1990 and has a capacity of 37,800 spectators.
Preview of the match
Salernitana and Milán will face each other in a match corresponding to the 16th round of Serie A;
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.