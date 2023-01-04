Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Southampton vs Nottingham Forest match.
10:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Southampton vs Nottingham Forest match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Nottingham Forest of 4th January in several countries:

Where to watch Southampton vs Nottingham Forest around the world?

Country

Start date

Local time

TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS

United States

January 4, 2023

14:30 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 4, 2023

16:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 4, 2023

15:30

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 4, 2023

16:30

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 4, 2023

16:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 4, 2023

14:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 4, 2023

14:30

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 4, 2023

20:30 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 4, 2023

13:30

Paramount +

Peru

January 4, 2023

14:30 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Swiss midfielder and national team selection; Remo Freuler. The current Nottingham Forest MC/MCO has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season, as without his participation on the pitch, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's half, Nottingham Forest would have a much more complicated scenario to overcome.   

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Latest Nottingham Forest lineup:

W. Hennessey; Renan Lodi, W. Boly, J. Worrall, S. Aurier; O. Mangala, R. Freuler, R. Yates; T. Awoniyi, J. Lingard, B. Johnson.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Southampton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Saints' iconic center forward Che Adams. The Swedish striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Che Adams knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Southampton. Also, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance to keep them fighting to move up the table.

10:35 AM2 hours ago

Southampton's latest lineup:

G. Bazunu; M. Salisu, A. Bella -Kotchap, Lyanco; K. Walker-Peters, M. Elyounussi, J. Ward-Prowse, A. Maitland-Niles; S. Edozie, J. Aribo; C. Adams.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Southampton and Nottingham Forest have met on a total of 115 occasions (39 wins for the Saints, 27 draws, 49 wins for Nottingham Forest) where the scales are tipped in favor of the visiting team. In terms of goals, Nottingham Forest have the advantage with 181 goals scored, while Southampton have scored only 171 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 20 of the 1998/1999 season where the two sides drew 1-1.   
10:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

St Mary's Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is located in the town of Southampton in England, has a capacity of 32,698 seated spectators and was inaugurated in 2001 to serve as the home of Southampton Football Club, a team belonging to the first division of England or popularly known as Premier League.

The first match played in this venue was a pre-season friendly between RCD Español and Southampton, ending in a thrilling victory for the Spaniards by a final score of 4-3. Another curious fact surrounding this stadium is that St Mary's Stadium has the category of four stars of UEFA, which makes it an elite stadium and able to host events of great international relevance as a Euro, World Cup, Olympics, etc..

10:20 AM2 hours ago

Not to stay at the bottom

On the other hand, the Nottingham Forest team continues to struggle to extend its stay in the Premier League as they have not had a very good performance throughout the campaign and it has been difficult for the team to adapt to the level of rhythm with which they play in the highest category in England. Nottingham Forest is currently in the penultimate place in the general table with 13 points from 3 wins, 4 draws and 9 defeats. In the statistics they average 11 goals for and 33 against, leaving them with a goal difference of -22 goals.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Need to get the win

Southampton are currently in a very uncomfortable situation as the Saints are in relegation zone and if everything continues like this, it is a fact that they will play in the Championship for the next season, also, unlike last season, Southampton kept fighting in mid-table positions, having an abysmal contrast between one year and the other. Currently, Southampton is located in the last position of the general table with 12 points from 3 wins, 3 draws and 11 defeats. In the statistics they average 15 goals for and 32 against, leaving them with a goal difference of -17.   
10:10 AM2 hours ago

The Premier League returns

A whole month was what we had to wait for the return of the actions of the best league in the world; The Premier League. After the break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the teams had to work with friendly matches and inter-squad sessions in order not to lose the individual and collective rhythm for the restart of the season. In this match, Southampton and Nottingham Forest will face each other as part of the 19th matchday of the current Premier League season in England. On the one hand, both teams are in the relegation places, a factor that is already weighing on the players due to the great pressure they are under day by day for the second part of the season, as from now on any match will be decisive in the search for not playing in the Championship the following season. On one side, Southampton is again fighting for not being relegated and their main aspiration is to be saved to stay in the top flight, although unlike last year, the Saints are between life and death with a minimum margin of error, as any defeat or victory could weigh heavily at the end of the campaign. On the other side of the coin, the newly promoted Nottingham Forest went from being one of the favorite teams to stay in the Premier League to the main candidate to be relegated to the Championship next season, having a fleeting passage through the first division. Also, getting the win this matchday will serve to raise the spirits and confidence within both teams as the FA Cup knockout rounds are just around the corner, a knockout round where it is known for not having second chances so arriving in the best way to face their corresponding match will be vital. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Southampton vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at St Mary’s Stadium, in Southampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Southampton vs Nottingham Forest!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo