Pontevedra vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match

The Pontevedra vs Mallorca match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
Pontevedra vs Mallorca can be tuned in from Blue To Go live streams.
What time is the match Pontevedra vs Mallorca, match corresponding to the Copa del Rey?
This is the kick-off time for the Pontevedra vs Mallorca match on January 4, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 hours
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
Spain: 20:00 hours
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:00 noon
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 12:00 noon
India: 12:00 noon
Nigeria: 12:00 noon
South Africa: 12:00 noon
Australia: 3:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours
Pasarón Municipal Stadium
It is the stadium of Pontavedra, a legendary stadium with capacity for 12 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1965. It will be the field where the Pontavedra vs Mallorca match will be played, a match corresponding to the Copa del Rey (King's Cup).
Absences
Neither team has injured players, but Pontavedra is suspended in the case of Pontavedra for expulsion, but Mallorca will be able to count on its starting line-up for this match.
Background
There is no history of the two teams in the Copa del Rey, but the favorite in this match is Mallorca who has players of higher quality, it will be a close match but with a team that being one of the strong teams will start as a favorite to win a ticket to the next round of the Copa del Rey.
How does Mallorca arrive?
Mallorca comes from losing 2-0 in the Spanish League against Getafe as a visitor in a game that they suffered from start to finish, Mallorca will seek to get rid of that bad taste in their mouth and eliminate Pontavedra in a game that gives away a ticket to the next round of the Copa del Rey, no doubt it will be a match with two teams eager to come out with the victory.
How does Pontavedra arrive?
The Pontavedra team comes from eliminating Tenerife by defeating them 2-1, a match that was full of intensity and there were even 2 red cards in the match. In the next round, they will seek to eliminate Mallorca, team of Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, a match that looks very even and in the papers Mallorca is a slight favorite.
The match will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Pasarón, at 13:00 (CDMX).