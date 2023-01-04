Lecce vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Lecce vs Lazio match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Lecce vs Lazio of January 04th, in several countries:
México: 09:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 11:30 horas
Chile: 10:30 horas
Colombia: 09:30 horas
Perú: 09:30 horas
EE.UU.: 10:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 09:30 horas
Uruguay: 11:30 horas
Paraguay: 10:30 horas
España: 16:30 horas
Where and how to watch Lecce vs Lazio live
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Lecce vs Lazio in streaming it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How are Lecce coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very regular performance, as they have only known defeat twice in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Sampdoria before the break for the World Cup, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a regular streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this resumption of this tournament.
Sampdoria 0-2 Lecce, 12 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A
Lecce 2-1 Atalanta, 9 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A
Udinese 1-1 Lecce, 4 Nov, 2022, Italy Serie A
Lecce 0-1 Juventus, 29 Oct, 2022, Italy Serie A
Bologna 2-0 Lecce, 23 Oct, 2022, Italy Serie A
How are Lazio coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Galatasaray, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this beginning of the tournament.
Galatasaray 1-2 Lazio, Dec 13, 2022, Friendly
Juventus 3-0 Lazio, 13 Nov, 2022, Serie A Italy
Lazio 1-0 Monza, 10 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 0-1 Lazio, 6 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 Lazio, 3 Nov, 2022, UEFA Europa League
Watch out for this Lecce player
The Brazilian striker, Gabriel Strefezza, 25 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 11 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the last tournament, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Lazio player
The Italian striker, Ciro Immobile, 32 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 10 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals and 3 assists in the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against the high caliber teammates he has.