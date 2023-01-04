Aston Villa vs Wolves Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

11:00 AMan hour ago

10:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves online live streaming

The match will not be broadcasted.

Aston Villa vs Wolves can be tuned in from the live streams on Peacock App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

10:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the match of Aston Villa vs Wolves, matchday 18 of Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Aston Villa vs Wolves match on January 4, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 22:00 hours

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 14:00 hours

India: 14:00 AM 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 17:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 PM

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Wolves Statements

Julen Lopetegui spoke ahead of this match, "We know we need more players because we have a very short squad and we are working for it, but now we have to put the focus on the players who can play tomorrow."

"I think that in some positions we have overload, many players and in others we have very few players, that's why we have to balance this squad, that's very important for us."

"The most important thing is that he is a complete player, we can use him in different situations."

"He is a striker, of course, but depending on the way we play, he can play in the middle, in attack as a striker or a second striker or maybe on the wing. He is a physical, technical player and we will try to take advantage of his virtues."

10:40 AM2 hours ago

How do Wolves arrive?

Wolves come into this match after losing by the minimum against United, so they will go all out to get three points in this complex match.

10:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Aston Villa arrive?

Aston Villa comes to this match after beating Tottenham two goals to zero, so they will be looking to continue adding three points. Lopetegui will be looking for a win in this important match to climb up the standings.

10:30 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Villa Park Stadium.

The match Aston Villa vs Wolves will be played at Villa Park Stadium, located in Birmingham, England. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

The match will take place at Villa Park Stadium, at 15:00hrs.
