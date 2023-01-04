Inter vs Napoli Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Serie A Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter vs Napoli live, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
Where and how to watch Inter vs Napoli online live streaming

The match will not be broadcast.

Inter vs Napoli can be tuned in from the live streams on Paramount+ App. 

What time is the match of Inter vs Napoli, matchday 18 of Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Inter vs Napoli match on January 4, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:45

Bolivia: 3:45pm

Brazil: 3:45pm

Chile: 3:45pm

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

Spain: 9:45 p.m.

United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:45 p.m.

Peru: 4:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 PM

India: 1:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.

South Africa: 1:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 2:45 PM

Napoli Statement

Luciano Spalletti spoke ahead of the match: "The Scudetto is their obsession, not mine. My obsession is to see this city explode with joy. We are aware of what we have done on the pitch. We will face a great team. We will play the soccer that has given the team benefits. Inter is a top team. Over the last three and a half years, they have made investments worthy of a top European club."

"I want to congratulate those who decided not to retire Pelé's number 10, fulfilling his request." 

"When you take off a jersey, you no longer see it. Pelé's number should appear as many times as possible. Congratulations to those who did not remove the number 10."

"I think it's right to use the number of great players. Seeing it every day gives more responsibility to whoever wears it and also to his teammates, who would be motivated to reach that level."

"I want to be under maximum pressure. I always do when I work and I like it that way. When you are at your maximum in terms of desire, preparation, attention, I expect the right response to meet the expectations of our fans and the people."

"From the results (evaluation), what we see is quite good. As I said, for us it is not a restart because our heads are where we left them. We started this beautiful journey a year and a half ago and there are no stops, there are no seasons, we will stop only when we know how it will end."

Inter statements

Romelu Lukaku spoke ahead of this important match: "Inter fans are really special; for me they are the best I've ever met. Even if we have problems, they are always there to help the team."

"I thought they were still angry with me, but they know I've always carried Inter in my heart, even though I've left. I had some conversations with my teammates; I told them the truth about why I left and why I came back." 

"I hope to stay also in the future. For me, Inter is everything. Now I have to do everything necessary, together with the team, for Inter to win. Then we'll see. Todd Boehly decided to let me go after I told him the truth about my relationship with Tuchel."

"Everything is possible in soccer. You have to believe in the impossible. People say it's impossible, let's see at the end of the season. Now we are still there and there are six months left. The championship ends on June 6, we haven't even reached January 4 yet!".

How are Napoli coming along?

Napoli were beaten four goals to one by LOSC in a friendly match before the end of the year, so they will be looking to make it three in the return to Serie A.

How are Inter coming?

Inter beat Sassuolo in their last Serie A match, winning three points and climbing up the standings, the same positive result they will be looking for in this match.
The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

The Inter vs Napoli match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Inter vs Napoli live stream, corresponding to the 16th matchday of the Serie A. The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium, at 14:45 hrs.
VAVEL Logo