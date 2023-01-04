Inter vs Napoli Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match of Inter vs Napoli, matchday 18?
Argentina: 15:45
Bolivia: 3:45pm
Brazil: 3:45pm
Chile: 3:45pm
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 9:45 p.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m.
Peru: 4:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 PM
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 2:45 PM
Napoli Statement
"I want to congratulate those who decided not to retire Pelé's number 10, fulfilling his request."
"When you take off a jersey, you no longer see it. Pelé's number should appear as many times as possible. Congratulations to those who did not remove the number 10."
"I think it's right to use the number of great players. Seeing it every day gives more responsibility to whoever wears it and also to his teammates, who would be motivated to reach that level."
"I want to be under maximum pressure. I always do when I work and I like it that way. When you are at your maximum in terms of desire, preparation, attention, I expect the right response to meet the expectations of our fans and the people."
"From the results (evaluation), what we see is quite good. As I said, for us it is not a restart because our heads are where we left them. We started this beautiful journey a year and a half ago and there are no stops, there are no seasons, we will stop only when we know how it will end."
Inter statements
"I thought they were still angry with me, but they know I've always carried Inter in my heart, even though I've left. I had some conversations with my teammates; I told them the truth about why I left and why I came back."
"I hope to stay also in the future. For me, Inter is everything. Now I have to do everything necessary, together with the team, for Inter to win. Then we'll see. Todd Boehly decided to let me go after I told him the truth about my relationship with Tuchel."
"Everything is possible in soccer. You have to believe in the impossible. People say it's impossible, let's see at the end of the season. Now we are still there and there are six months left. The championship ends on June 6, we haven't even reached January 4 yet!".