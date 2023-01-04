Cremonese vs Juventus Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: VAVEL

8:00 AM2 hours ago

7:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Cremonese vs Juventus live online

The match will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.

Cremonese vs Juventus can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the match Cremonese vs Juventus, matchday 16 of Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the Cremonese vs Juventus match on January 4, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:30

Bolivia: 1:30 p.m.

Brazil: 1:30 p.m.

Chile: 1:30 p.m.

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Spain: 7:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Peru: 2:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 11:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:30 AM

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Juventus Statement

Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of this important match: "The two Argentineans are doing quite well, barring unforeseen circumstances we will all go to Cremonese, but I will have to evaluate the formation today. There is no emergency and we never had one. The guys have worked very well, we have to look ahead to June 5, not to a match".

"Only the results will tell us if we did well. It all depends on the results. I think it will be a very good second half of the season. Napoli are the clear favorites in the league. Our goal is to finish on top." four in the league and play in the Coppa Italia and Europa League finals. Tomorrow we kick off again after a 52-day break with a very complicated and difficult match. Cremonese hasn't conceded a goal in the last two home games, they are a team that shoots a lot at goal. They are an aggressive team and it will be a difficult match. Tomorrow we have to show a lot of humility. The important thing is to play as a team as we have been doing lately. Tomorrow will be a difficult match and I'm curious to see how the team will approach it. We will have to be good to get back in the game with the competitors."

"I have to evaluate and decide on the workouts. The Argentines are back and they are doing quite well. Tomorrow I will decide on the trainings. If something doesn't happen today, we will all go to Cremona. I will evaluate Szczesny in the Brazilian I will evaluate why we will have to manage the forces. For Chiesa is better, he has worked with the team and is ready for part of the match. I will assess today because tomorrow the changes will be important."

"I did not consider at any time that both (Di María and Paredes) return earlier. We never had any kind of emergency with injuries. The guys who stayed here during the World Cup have worked very well."

He also spoke about Pogba: "He is running. The most important thing is that at the moment the knee doesn't bother him and it hasn't swollen. If he continues like this, in 25 days maybe he can be with the team. It all depends on his evolution. When he picks up the pace we will see how much it is and if he can train with the team. If everything goes well, we will go step by step".

7:40 AM2 hours ago

How are Juventus coming along?

Juventus drew 1-1 in a friendly against Standard Liege prior to the end of the 2022 season, and will be looking to make it three and a win at the start of the year.

7:35 AM3 hours ago

How are Cremonese coming along?

Cremonese lost three goals to one against Udinese in the last matchday before the end of the year of this Serie A edition, so they will go for the complicated task of beating Juventus.

7:30 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at Giovanni Zinni Stadium.

The match Cremonese vs Juventus will be played at the Giovanni Zinni Stadium, located in Cremona, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
7:25 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Cremonese vs Juventus, matchday 16 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Giovanni Zinni Stadium, at 11:30 am.
