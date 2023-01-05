Ibiza vs Betis Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The wait is over in Spain, the Copa del Rey is back in action with 32 teams seeking to reach the glory at the end of the season and be crowned in the oldest competition in the Iberian country. For this knockout round, Ibiza will face Betis in what will be the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, the local team has already eliminated two rivals that on paper seemed to be favorites and will want to beat the third to continue demonstrating that in the 90 minutes anything can happen, however, Betis wants to win and not complicate their pass.
What time is Ibiza vs Betis match for Copa del Rey?
This is the start time of the game Ibiza vs Betis of 5th January in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Ibiza vs Betis around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
January 5, 2023
|
10:00 ET
|
ESPN+
|
Argentina
|
January 5, 2023
|
12:00
|
DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
|
Bolivia
|
January 5, 2023
|
10:00
|
Tigo Sports
|
Brasil
|
January 5, 2023
|
12:00
|
Star +
|
Chile
|
January 5, 2023
|
11:00
|
DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
|
Colombia
|
January 5, 2023
|
10:00
|
DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
|
Ecuador
|
January 5, 2023
|
10:00
|
DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
|
Spain
|
January 5, 2023
|
16:00
|
Movistar Liga de Campeones, Teledeporte
|
Mexico
|
January 5, 2023
|
9:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
January 5, 2023
|
10:00
|
DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
Watch out for this Ibiza player:
The player to watch for this match will be the offensive midfielder, Juan Antonio, the current striker has been an important piece throughout the season for Ibiza and proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Betis player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Nabil Fekir, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Betis and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Last Betis lineup:
Rui Silva; Y. Sabaly, Luiz Felipe, Félix Garreta, A. Moreno; William, A. Guardado; Luiz Henrique, N. Fekir, Canales; B. Iglesias.
Ibiza's last line-up:
Kellyan; Á. Espínola Bolívar, J. Villar Valverde, I. Murua Caballero, J. López, E. Adell Vicente; J. Barrero, J. M. Bernal Ortiz, I. Guzmán García; Marc Mas, J. Antonio.
Background:
Ibiza and Betis had never faced each other in the whole history so this will be the first duel between both squads since there is no record of any friendly or official clash, so both squads will seek to stay with the first victory of the beginning of the history between the two.
About the Stadium:
The Palladium Can Misses Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the semi-professional and professional practice of soccer in Spain, it is located in the municipality of Ibiza and hosts the matches of the different soccer teams that reside in that locality, being one of them the Ibiza-Islas Pitiusas. It has a capacity for 6,000 people seated and its inauguration took place in the year 1991.
They do not want complications
On the other hand, Betis returned to LaLiga actions to continue their surprising pace they have had so far this season. In their most recent match in the Spanish league, Betis faced Athletic Club, however, despite the fans filling the green seats, the Benito Villamarín did not manage to weigh the rival as the match was tied 0-0, where the most attractive thing was a red card. At the moment, Betis remains in 6th position in the general table with 25 points from 7 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats. In the statistics they total 17 goals for and 12 against, leaving them with a goal difference of 5.
They want to surprise again
Ibiza has surprised both locals and strangers as they are still alive in the Copa del Rey after having faced two high level rivals in the Iberian football, as in the first round they faced Rayo Majadahonda and passed with a simple score of 3-1, winning and pleasing with a simple score of 3-1. In the previous round, they faced a popular Spanish soccer team, Eibar, despite the fact that the favorite team were the rivals and arrived as strong favorites to win without complications, however, they won by the minimum difference and now they will try to beat Betis.
Copa del Rey action restarts
The actions of the Qatar 2022 World Cup have come to an end after a month of emotions on the part of the teams that competed for the world reign, now, normality returns to invade soccer because before the end of the year clubs around the world and specifically in Europe must play some matches corresponding to the local leagues and cup tournaments to resume the rhythm that was counted on at the beginning of the season and not delay the calendar of the season. In this duel, Ibiza will receive Betis in what will be the round of 32 in the Copa del Rey, both teams will seek to stay alive in the current competition and keep up the pace to get to lift the trophy at the end of the season. On the one hand, Ibiza comes from a surprising elimination of Eibar in the last round by the minimum difference, on the other hand, Betis returned to LaLiga action last Thursday, after a goalless draw with Athletic Club.
Kick-off time
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Copa del Rey: Ibiza vs Betis!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.