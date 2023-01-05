Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Peacock channel.
Chelsea vs Manchester City can be tuned in from the Paramount+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Chelsea vs Manchester City match, corresponding to Matchday 19 of Premier League?

This is the start time of the Chelsea vs Manchester City match on January 5, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 4:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.
Brazil: 4:00 p.m.
Chile: 4:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 10:00 p.m.
United States: 2:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.
Peru: 5:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 14:00 AM
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 5:00 p.m.
UK ET: 3:00 p.m.

Manchester City statements

Pep Guardiola spoke prior to this meeting: "It will be a tough match. It is a strong team, well trained, at Stamford Bridge. It does not matter what position you occupy when you travel there, it is always difficult. But at the same time we want to play in several competitions in the coming weeks.

"The only way to close the gap is by playing well and winning games. They have a good average and will reach 100 points if they continue like this, and we won't be able to catch them. We'll see what happens."

"Excepting the Brentford match, in the rest we were better than our opponent, but what matters are the results. It's never easy when a team backs down for a long time waiting for a single action. It will always be like that, but we have to find a way solution to stay on the right track. I'm not completely disappointed or upset with Everton's game, I hope I can win the next time we play against a team that plays like that."

Chelsea statements

Graham Potter spoke prior to this meeting: “We have only played 15 games. A lot has happened in those 15 games and I've only been here four months. The truth is that it seems longer to me. (The one of the Manchester City) will be a party different from the one of the Nottingham Forest, but will be complicated and hard. You need both types of matches.”

“He has had a fantastic season and his goals are incredible. They are a top team, but we can cause them problems, be ourselves and try to play well and put them under pressure. We have to think about ourselves, how we can do better and take steps forward in our game. We have to take advantage of Stamford Bridge and see what happens. That is the approach that we will have”.

“I am the coach and I have my responsibility with the players who are here. We will try to improve in each window (of transfers), but January is complicated because it is the middle of the season. In the meantime, we have to deal with all the noise from Chelsea. I don't comment on any non-Chelsea players. My job is to help the players who are here and support the club in the decisions they make to improve."

We still have to wait for the authorizations and all those paperwork. He has been resting, so we will give him time to train, evaluate him, and then we will look for the best solution in terms of taking the next step in his career."

“It has been a challenge for him, but also for everyone. There have been a lot of changes and a lot of things have happened, so in that sense it's not easy to fully settle or start from scratch. I'm sure Raheem will give a lot more, but every day he gives his best and we have to help him get to the level we know he can reach."

How does Manchester City arrive?

In their last match, Manchester City also divided units against Everton, so they come to this duel hungry for an important victory.

How does Chelsea arrive?

Chelsea comes to this match after drawing a goal against Nottingham Forrest, so they will go with everything for a victory that will give them three points.

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium

The Chelsea vs Manchester City match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium, located in Chelsea, England. The building has capacity for 40,000 people.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chelsea vs Manchester City match, corresponding to Day 19 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Stamford Bridge Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.
