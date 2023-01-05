Santa Clara vs Braga LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Photo: Braga

How and where to watch the Santa Clara vs Braga match live?

If you want to watch the game Santa Clara vs Braga live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Santa Clara vs Braga match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Santa Clara vs Braga of 05th  January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

Fans

Head to head

According to data from the OGol website, only 17 games mark the history between the two teams, and the numbers are favorable to the visitors of the match. That's because there are nine wins for Braga against three for Santa Clara, with another three draws. As a result, the team also has more goals scored, with 32 in favor and 14 against.
Braga

On the other hand, Braga is in 3rd place with 31 points, six less than the leader. As well as trying to get closer to the lead, he beat Benfica, who leads the league, in the last round, by 3 x 0. However, he ended up thrashing Sporting by 5 x 0 in the quarterfinals of the League Cup, after having won Paços de Ferreira by 2 x 0 in the last round of the group stage.
Santa Clara

While in 15th place with 13 points, Santa Clara is still avoiding relegation, being just one point above the first in the zone. However, it did not come back well, as it lost in the last round to Gil Vicente by 1 x 0. First of all, for the League Cup, it lost to Arouca by 2×1 and to Feirense by 4×3.
Interview

“The goal for this season? Win as many games as we can, and I would also like to score two or three goals until the end of the season, although my strong point is stealing balls. I want to show my strong point. I know him, he played very well for this club and he helped raise the level of the team in the league, they were 6th or 7th in the standings. Now the team is suffering a little at the bottom of the table, I received an offer and I felt that I could help Santa Clara climb the standings and play well... that's why I chose to come", said Kento Misao.
Interview

“Our motivation has to be intrinsic, we have to be motivated just by the simple fact that we are competing, and the match against Braga is no exception to the rule. We want to give a positive response at home, especially after the last less successful games. This team has already shown that, against more difficult opponents, it is capable of overcoming itself. But for that we will have to leave everything on the field during the game. It is in adversity that true champions are seen", said Mário Silva.
Interview

Interview with Arthur Jorge:

Expectations: “We are going to face a complicated opponent. As far as we know, it has mostly scored points at home, 9 out of 14 points at home; he is very competent at home. Impact of the match against Benfica? It helped us to have the gratification of having a good performance, a good victory and being mentally strong, but focused and prepared for what Santa Clara will bring us”.

Triumph with Benfica: “That's three points, we won and another round has passed. The focus is on the next game and there's nothing more to add. We did a lot of good and well done things, but it was just a victory. The next day, the only thought was how to beat Santa Clara”.

Possibility of player euphoria: “I don't think so. If motivation has to be always present, as I said before, we also have to control emotions, be it euphoria or some dejection for some less achieved result and there is work that has to be done. The truth is that the players had a tremendous response after a heavy result, but the important thing is to look forward and to Santa Clara. We have a long road ahead of us and we must always look at a perspective of evolution, of growth and that is what we want. There must be focus so that there is no emotional dispersion, as the demand is maximum. May the ambition to win not only be theoretical, but also practical”.

Probable lineup for Braga

Matheus; Gomez, Oliveira, Niakate, Sequeira; Medeiros, Al-Musrati, Racic; A Horta, R Horta, Ruiz
Possible lineup for Santa Clara

Batista; Sagna, Boateng, Gonzalez, Quintilla; Bobsin, Almeida, Firmino; Ricardinho, Babi, Silva
Eye on the Game

Santa Clara vs Braga live this Wednesday (04), at Estádio de São Miguel, at 5:15 pm (Brasília time), for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 15th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga match: Braga vs Santa Clara Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
