Santa Clara vs Braga LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Santa Clara vs Braga match live?
What time is Santa Clara vs Braga match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Fans
Head to head
Braga
Santa Clara
Interview
Interview
Interview
Expectations: “We are going to face a complicated opponent. As far as we know, it has mostly scored points at home, 9 out of 14 points at home; he is very competent at home. Impact of the match against Benfica? It helped us to have the gratification of having a good performance, a good victory and being mentally strong, but focused and prepared for what Santa Clara will bring us”.
Triumph with Benfica: “That's three points, we won and another round has passed. The focus is on the next game and there's nothing more to add. We did a lot of good and well done things, but it was just a victory. The next day, the only thought was how to beat Santa Clara”.
Possibility of player euphoria: “I don't think so. If motivation has to be always present, as I said before, we also have to control emotions, be it euphoria or some dejection for some less achieved result and there is work that has to be done. The truth is that the players had a tremendous response after a heavy result, but the important thing is to look forward and to Santa Clara. We have a long road ahead of us and we must always look at a perspective of evolution, of growth and that is what we want. There must be focus so that there is no emotional dispersion, as the demand is maximum. May the ambition to win not only be theoretical, but also practical”.
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!