Manchester United vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
How to watch Manchester United vs Everton: Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: Friday, January 6

USA Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN+

USA TV channel (Spanish): No options

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Key player Everton

Demarai Gray: He has been a revelation at Everton. In recent years the Toffees business in the transfer market has been widely unsuccessful, but picking up the winger for a reported £1.7million has proved to be a bargain.

Gray was instrumental to Everton's survival last season, with his goals securing important points such as the late strike against Arsenal that arrowed into the top corner and sent Goodison into pandemonium.

The Englishman stunned the Etihad on New Year's Eve with a dazzling run and sublime finish that secured an unlikely point for the Blues.

He gets fans off their seats and drives at defenders. The 26-year-old is direct and possesses a large arsenal of tricks that can leave any defender in a trance.

After silencing the blue half of Manchester, Gray will have his sights set on a repeat at Old Trafford.

Key player Manchester United

Marcus Rashford: A dynamic and tricky inverted winger, Rashford has been on fire this season for club and country.

His blistering pace and composed finishing makes him a nightmare for any defence.

Despite limited play-time at the World Cup, Rashford impressed for the Three Lions, netting a brace against Wales and a brilliant solo goal versus Iran.

He secured his spot on the plane by forcing his way into Ten Hag's plans and cementing his place in the starting eleven with crucial goals in big games such as the 2-1 win against Liverpool and a brace against league-leaders, Arsenal.

He transformed his form for his country into a red shirt and has continued to excel this season; scoring a magnificent solo goal against Burnley on his return.

Last lineup Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gueye, Doucoure, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Gray
Last Lineup Manchester United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Fred, Rashford, Martial.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The center referee for this Manchester United vs Everton will be Darren England; Simon Bennett first line; drian Holmesfirst, second line.
How is Everton coming along?

On the other hand, Everton, managed by Frank Lampard, has been the opposite case to its opponent this afternoon, and is in a critical zone in the overall Premier League table. They are currently in the relegation zone in 18th place, just above Wolves and Southampton, with 15 points from 3 wins, 6 draws and 9 defeats so far this season. In their most recent match, the Blues suffered a 1-4 defeat with Demarai Gray scoring the penalty in the final minutes of the match, thus accumulating 5 matches without a win and Frank Lampard's job is in danger if they do not get the three points in this difficult match against a difficult opponent.
How is Manchester United coming along?

The Red Devils, coached by Erik Ten Hag, ended the first half of the season with good numbers and are in fourth place in the Premier League with 35 points, the result of 11 wins, 2 draws and 4 defeats so far this season. After the return to soccer in December, and following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo after much controversy, Manchester United managed to accumulate good results in both the Carabao Cup and the Premier League, recording four victories since their return to action. In their most recent match, the Red Devils achieved a resounding 3-0 victory over Bournemouth where Casemiro, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford, scored goals to secure ManU's victory.

FA Cup Third Round

We are back to the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, at the beginning of this weekend, we will have a very attractive match in the third round of the FA Cup in England, the oldest soccer tournament. The Old Trafford stadium will witness this clash between Manchester United and Everton. Both teams will be making their debut in this competition this season, so they will be looking to do it with the right foot and get a win in this competition.
The match will be played at the Stadium Old Trafford

The Manchester United - Everton match will be played at the Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
