Manchester United vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Manchester United vs Everton Live Score
How to watch Manchester United vs Everton: Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 15:00 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN+
USA TV channel (Spanish): No options
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Key player Everton
Gray was instrumental to Everton's survival last season, with his goals securing important points such as the late strike against Arsenal that arrowed into the top corner and sent Goodison into pandemonium.
The Englishman stunned the Etihad on New Year's Eve with a dazzling run and sublime finish that secured an unlikely point for the Blues.
He gets fans off their seats and drives at defenders. The 26-year-old is direct and possesses a large arsenal of tricks that can leave any defender in a trance.
After silencing the blue half of Manchester, Gray will have his sights set on a repeat at Old Trafford.
Key player Manchester United
His blistering pace and composed finishing makes him a nightmare for any defence.
Despite limited play-time at the World Cup, Rashford impressed for the Three Lions, netting a brace against Wales and a brilliant solo goal versus Iran.
He secured his spot on the plane by forcing his way into Ten Hag's plans and cementing his place in the starting eleven with crucial goals in big games such as the 2-1 win against Liverpool and a brace against league-leaders, Arsenal.
He transformed his form for his country into a red shirt and has continued to excel this season; scoring a magnificent solo goal against Burnley on his return.
Last lineup Everton
Last Lineup Manchester United
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
How is Everton coming along?
How is Manchester United coming along?
FA Cup Third Round
The match will be played at the Stadium Old Trafford
Welcome!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!