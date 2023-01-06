Benfica vs Portimonense: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Portimonense match live?
What time is Benfica vs Portimonense match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 4 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 2 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol
Mexico 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak up, Paulo Sérgio!
We expect many difficulties and we will try everything to bring something positive. We know it will be very difficult, they are two completely different realities in what is the potential of the Benfica team and ours, but we are committed to work hard and to give everything within a certain strategy".
𝘽𝙀𝙈-𝙑𝙄𝙉𝘿𝙊 𝘼 𝘾𝘼𝙎𝘼, 𝗪𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗿 ⚫️⚪️
Com contrato assinado até junho de 2025, o novo número 5 do Portimonense tem 23 anos, é Defesa Central e conta no seu currículo passagens pelo Santos, Náutico, Fortaleza e Cruzeiro.#somosportimonense pic.twitter.com/Fipd7jzbnT — Portimonense SAD (@PortimonenseSAD) January 3, 2023
Probable lineup for Portimonense
Portimonense's situation
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
It's going to be a difficult game. Portimonense is a good team, very difficult, physical and intense. They play with many players behind the ball line, it's not easy to create opportunities with them and we need an excellent performance. We were all disappointed with the result in Braga, because we didn't play at the level we are used to. If we continue like this, we will have difficulties with all the teams in the League. We have to go back to our initial record. We have to be well at the tactical level for the individual performance to improve. We have already analyzed everything, the players had a good reaction in training, we trained well and we are looking forward to playing at home again."
Probable lineup for Benfica
Benfica's situation
Latest results
Portimonense 0-3 Gil Vicente (Copa da Liga)
Portimonense 2-0 Covilha (Copa da Liga)
Nacional 2-0 Portimonense (Copa da Liga)
Portimonense 1-2 Braga (Primeira Liga)
Gil Vicente 1-2 Portimonense (Primeira Liga)
Portimonense 1-1 Estoril (Primeira Liga)
Rio Ave 1-0 Portimonense (Primeira Liga)
Vilaverdense 2-0 Portimonense (Taça da Liga)
Portimonense 0-2 Porto (Primeira Liga)
Black-White
Latest results
Moreirense 1-1 Benfica (Copa da Liga)
Benfica 0-1 Sevilla (Friendly)
Benfica 2-0 Penafiel (Copa da Liga)
Estrela da Amadora 2-3 Benfica (Copa da Liga)
Benfica 3-1 Gil Vicente (Primeira Liga)
Estoril 0-1 Benfica (Taça de Portugal)
Estoril 1-5 Benfica (Primeira Liga)
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica (Champions League)
Benfica 5-0 Chaves (Primeira Liga)
If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, GolTV Espñol
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!