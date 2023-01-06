Benfica vs Portimonense: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match
Photo: Benfica

10:00 AM21 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Benfica vs Portimonense match live?

If you want to watch the game Benfica vs Portimonense live on TV, your options is: GOLTV, GolTV Espñol

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, GolTV Espñol

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AM26 minutes ago

What time is Benfica vs Portimonense match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Portimonense of 6th January 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 4 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 2  pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 2 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

Mexico 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

9:50 AM31 minutes ago

Speak up, Paulo Sérgio!

"I don't think that in Braga Benfica was very different from what they had been doing. I think Braga did an excellent exhibition, with great category and quality, and that's why the result is justified. And this I can help by passing to my athletes, this quality that they put on the field, because if we are able to do the same, we will certainly create many difficulties for Benfica, who presented a model and solutions very similar to what they had been presenting before.

We expect many difficulties and we will try everything to bring something positive. We know it will be very difficult, they are two completely different realities in what is the potential of the Benfica team and ours, but we are committed to work hard and to give everything within a certain strategy".

9:45 AM36 minutes ago
9:40 AM41 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Portimonense

Nakamura; Moufi, Pedrão, Relvas, Seck; Ouattara, Diaby, Klismahn; Ouattara, Cariello, Luquinha.
9:35 AMan hour ago

Portimonense's situation

Paulo Sergio still without Carlinhos, injured, and Welinton Junior. The coach still has the reinforcement of defender Wagner Leonardo, who was active last season in Cruzeiro.
9:30 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

"First of all, Enzo is a very good guy and a fantastic player. I like him a lot, we all do and of course we want him to stay at Benfica. His situation is not easy. He played in the World Cup, became champion and received offers. There is a lot of money on the table and in this situation, as a young player, when you think about it, you get a little confused. I think it's something that people can understand. Enzo is a great guy. He wasn't good last week. He went to Argentina without permission, he missed training, and that's not acceptable. This will have consequences, but I won't announce them now. The second point of this topic is that we don't want to sell him. I don't want to, nor does the president, nobody. We know he has a clause in his contract and it is clear that if the player wants to leave and someone comes along who will pay the clause, there is not much we can do and maybe we can lose him. The third point is that there is a club that wants our player. They know we don't want to sell him. They tried to lure the player, knowing that they can only have him when they pay the clause. The situation is very clear, this club is disrespecting all of us, Benfica, and it is unacceptable. To mess with a player's head, pretend that they can pay the clause and then want to negotiate... It is not, in my understanding, a good way for one club to relate to another. That's what I can say on this topic.

It's going to be a difficult game. Portimonense is a good team, very difficult, physical and intense. They play with many players behind the ball line, it's not easy to create opportunities with them and we need an excellent performance. We were all disappointed with the result in Braga, because we didn't play at the level we are used to. If we continue like this, we will have difficulties with all the teams in the League. We have to go back to our initial record. We have to be well at the tactical level for the individual performance to improve. We have already analyzed everything, the players had a good reaction in training, we trained well and we are looking forward to playing at home again."

9:25 AMan hour ago
9:20 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Benfica

Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Luís, Aursnes; David Neres, João Mário, Draxler; Gonçalo Ramos.
9:15 AMan hour ago

Benfica's situation

Enzo Fernández is involved in negotiations with Chelsea. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club did not accept the English offer. During this period, the Argentine midfielder traveled, without Benfica's authorization, to his home country, and Roger Schmidt will have consequences.
9:10 AMan hour ago

Latest results

Portimonense 1-2 Casa Pia (Primeira Liga)

Portimonense 0-3 Gil Vicente (Copa da Liga)

Portimonense 2-0 Covilha (Copa da Liga)

Nacional 2-0 Portimonense (Copa da Liga)

Portimonense 1-2 Braga (Primeira Liga)

Gil Vicente 1-2 Portimonense (Primeira Liga)

Portimonense 1-1 Estoril (Primeira Liga)

Rio Ave 1-0 Portimonense (Primeira Liga)

Vilaverdense 2-0 Portimonense (Taça da Liga)

Portimonense 0-2 Porto (Primeira Liga)

9:05 AMan hour ago

Black-White

Portimonense is eighth, with 19 points. With only one win in five league games and a 45% success rate, the Alvinegros have lost one position.
9:00 AMan hour ago

Latest results

Braga 3-0 Benfica (Primeira Liga)

Moreirense 1-1 Benfica (Copa da Liga)

Benfica 0-1 Sevilla (Friendly)

Benfica 2-0 Penafiel (Copa da Liga)

Estrela da Amadora 2-3 Benfica (Copa da Liga)

Benfica 3-1 Gil Vicente (Primeira Liga)

Estoril 0-1 Benfica (Taça de Portugal)

Estoril 1-5 Benfica (Primeira Liga)

Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica (Champions League)

Benfica 5-0 Chaves (Primeira Liga)

8:55 AMan hour ago

Eagles

With 88% success rate, Benfica knew his first defeat in the competition, against Braga, but remains at the top of the standings, with 37 points. The Eagles have a five-point advantage over rivals Porto, second place.
8:50 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Benfica vs Portimonense live this Friday (6), at the Luz Stadium at 2 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 15th round of the competition.
8:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga match: Benfica vs Portimonense Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
