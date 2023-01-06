Chateauroux vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa de Francia Match
Image: PSG

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM21 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Chateauroux vs Paris Saint German live in the Coupe de France.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chateauroux vs Paris Saint German live, as well as the latest information from the Stade Gaston Petit in the Coupe de France. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
9:55 AM26 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Chateauroux vs Paris Saint German online live in the Coupe de France

Chateauroux vs Paris Saint German will be broadcast on ESPN.
Chateauroux vs Paris Saint German can be tuned in from Star+ live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:50 AM31 minutes ago

What time is the match of Chateauroux vs PSG, match corresponding to the Coupe de France?

This is the kick-off time for the Chateauroux vs PSG match on January 6, 2023 in several countries:


Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 4:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 22:00 hours

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Japan: 02:00 hours

India: 14:00 AM 

Nigeria: 14:00 hours

South Africa: 14:00 hours

Australia: 17:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00 hours

9:45 AM36 minutes ago

Stade Gaston Petit

It is the stadium of the Chateauroux team in France, it has a capacity of 17 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 13, 1964, it will be the scenario where Paris Saint German and Chateauroux will face each other in the French Cup, a match where it is expected to be full of goals and emotions, a great match awaits us.
9:40 AM41 minutes ago

Absences

PSG will not call two of its great stars such as Neymar and Mbappe, who will be able to see activity after the rest he had for the World Cup will be Messi, for Chateauroux will have a full squad for one of the most important matches for them, who with their entire team will seek to be the surprise of the French Cup.
9:35 AMan hour ago

Background

The antecedents are leaning towards PSG as they start as clear favorites for the quality of players and for the moment they are living, a match full of goals and emotions is expected with a crowd that will undoubtedly make a great entrance at the State Gaston Petit.
9:30 AMan hour ago

Key Player PSG

Lionel Messi:

Undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, he will return to the field with PSG after winning the World Cup with Argentina, with PSG he has in this tournament 13 games played, 7 goals scored and 10 assists, with the selection of Argentina he has 172 games played and 98 goals scored, a historic of world soccer, he will seek to continue adding goals and classify his team to the next round of the French Cup.

9:25 AMan hour ago

Key Player Chateauroux

Alioune Ndour:

Forward born in Senegal, with 21 years old he is one of the scorers of Chateauoux, he has 9 games played and 2 goals scored, he has never been national selected with Senegal, but with his stature he is a very dangerous player with the balls through the air, he will look for as motivation to give a great game against PSG.

9:20 AMan hour ago

How is PSG coming along?

PSG comes from being surprised in the League 3-1 against Lens, a game where desperation was in full bloom and things did not go as expected in the Parisian team, they will seek with mostly substitutes to qualify for the next round in the Coupe de France, surely we will not see players like Neymar or Mbappe.
9:15 AMan hour ago

How does Chateauroux arrive?

Chateauroux comes from a 3-2 loss to Club Sportif, a game where the goals, will face PSG in what will be one of the most important matches in its history and where a near full house is expected for this match in the Coupe de France.
9:10 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Chateauroux vs PSG, corresponding to the Coupe de France. The match will take place at the State Gaston Petit, at 14:00.
VAVEL Logo