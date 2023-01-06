Chateauroux vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa de Francia Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Chateauroux vs Paris Saint German online live in the Coupe de France
Chateauroux vs Paris Saint German can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
What time is the match of Chateauroux vs PSG, match corresponding to the Coupe de France?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 4:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 22:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 14:00 AM
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 14:00 hours
Australia: 17:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00 hours
Stade Gaston Petit
Absences
Background
Key Player PSG
Undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, he will return to the field with PSG after winning the World Cup with Argentina, with PSG he has in this tournament 13 games played, 7 goals scored and 10 assists, with the selection of Argentina he has 172 games played and 98 goals scored, a historic of world soccer, he will seek to continue adding goals and classify his team to the next round of the French Cup.
Key Player Chateauroux
Forward born in Senegal, with 21 years old he is one of the scorers of Chateauoux, he has 9 games played and 2 goals scored, he has never been national selected with Senegal, but with his stature he is a very dangerous player with the balls through the air, he will look for as motivation to give a great game against PSG.