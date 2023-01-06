Iraq vs Oman LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Arabian Gulf Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Iraq vs Oman Live Score Here
Speak, Casas!
''We are proud to play in front of the fans and that will help us a lot. We hope to be as ambitious as the fans.''>
''Not completely, but similar, but we will adopt the same method, and all players can serve this purpose, I trust them very much.''< /p>
''We know it's important. He is a very stubborn opponent. We have watched his last fights, and he is also very stubborn. He is the champion of the penultimate edition. We study his strong points and we will try to find the best way to face him. It’s easy, but we will strive to achieve a positive result, which is our goal. This is just the beginning of the path.''
“Where we go depends on the results, but I am happy with the level of the players and I feel confident in them”.
Probable Iraq!
How does Iraq arrive?
Speak up, Branko Ivankovic!
Croatian coach from Oman, Branko Ivankovic, called the tournament a "mini World Cup for teams from the Gulf". “We entered the tournament with very high ambitions. Strong teams compete here, mainly Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Omã it has a young team and the tournament is great. It is a good opportunity to give them experience in facing strong teams, to build the future of Omani football”, he said.
''I welcome everyone. I thank the Iraqi Federation for the distinguished hosting. A mini World Cup. We entered the tournament with very high ambitions, respecting all opponents. Everyone has ambitions to win the title, but they are strong. Even Qatar and Saudi Arabia, who are in the second row, are also prepared and with great ambitions.''
''I'm satisfied with the performance of the players during training and I'm looking forward to the test on the ground. I know that the opponent is difficult, because it is the host and has strong elements. I respect everyone, and every game has special circumstances and a different situation.''
''Yes, most of them are youngsters, and the tournament is a good opportunity to give them experience of playing against strong teams, to build the future of football in Oman.''
''Everyone is prepared, we came to enjoy the tournament and face the competitors.''
''We are going to face a strong team at home and in the middle of their fans, but we came for a goal.''
Likely Oman!
How do you get to Oman?
Arabian Gulf Cup
The first edition of the tournament was played in 1970, in Bahrain, when Kuwait won and amended a sequence of four straight titles. Of the 24 editions, Kuwait has won 10 times, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq with three titles. The current champions are Bahrain, who defeated Saudi Arabia in 2019 to win their first title.
This year's competition attracts great attractions, such as Saudi Arabia, which beat Argentina and played well in the World Cup. Qatar, the team that hosted the last edition of the World Cup, is also guaranteed.
The last edition was held in Qatar. in three stadiums: Khalifa International Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium. The tournament served as a test for the country that hosted the last edition of the biggest football tournament in the world. The tournament was well contested and the semifinals featured balanced games, where Iraq beat Bahrain on penalties and Saudi Arabia defeated the hosts by 1-0.
In the decision, Bahrain beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 with a goal from Al-Romaihi. Ali Mabkhout, from the United Arab Emirates, was the competition's top scorer with five goals.
The 25th edition of the Persian Gulf Cup will be played in Iraq from the 6th of January to the 19th of the same month. There will be eight teams divided into two groups with four teams; In Group A: Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman. In Group B, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates. Two from each quadrangular qualify, disputing a single game semifinal until the decision. Only two stadiums will host. The Basra International Stadium, with a capacity of 65,000 fans and the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium, which has 30,000 available seats