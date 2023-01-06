Yemen vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Arabian Gulf Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak, Miroslav Skop!
“We went to a camp for five weeks in Egypt and the players did the training perfectly. We started with 35 players and the number was reduced to 23 players. after the first meeting.”
“I am happy with the return of the championship to Basra after 40 years; everything is here. good and promising”.
''Already I drew with Qatar and Bahrain, but now the players are new and I've been with them for years. only 5 weeks. give me and the players the opportunity to build a team for the future.''
''It was a difficult match, even though I was on the second line of the Saudi national team, the champion of Saudi Arabia. is an Asian team classified for the Olympics, all Saudi teams in their categories are very differentiated in level, we know their great capabilities, their eagerness to win the title and we can build a future for the first Saudi team.''
“We rely heavily on the enthusiasm of our players.” I have a lot of trust in my colleagues and we aspire to do the best,'' said Abdul Wasea Al-Matari.
Probable Yemen!
How does Yemen arrive?
Speak, Saad Al-Shehri!
''Our personality will show through. This is the beginning of the tournament. I adopt the same ideas with the current team that brings together players from the Olympic team and the main team. We came with the ambition to conquer the title, then there is no difference between an Olympic player or a starter.''
''The national coach has great support. Amou Baba and Walid Al-Rakraki are honorable role models and we strive to achieve achievements.' '
''We respect him a lot, Yemeni football has developed well and they are ready through a camp in Egypt. We tied before and one cannot wait for the result of the match.''
''The period has not been long, but we are ready and well prepared. I have 23 players who can make an achievement for Saudi football.'' ;
''We thank Iraq for their hospitality and organization and wish them all success.''
Probable Saudi Arabia!
How do you get to Saudi Arabia?
Arabian Gulf Cup
The first edition of the tournament was played in 1970, in Bahrain, when Kuwait won and amended a sequence of four straight titles. Of the 24 editions, Kuwait has won 10 times, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq with three titles. The current champions are Bahrain, who defeated Saudi Arabia in 2019 to win their first title.
This year's competition attracts great attractions, such as Saudi Arabia, which beat Argentina and played well in the World Cup. Qatar, the team that hosted the last edition of the World Cup, is also guaranteed.
The last edition was held in Qatar. in three stadiums: Khalifa International Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium. The tournament served as a test for the country that hosted the last edition of the biggest football tournament in the world. The tournament was well contested and the semifinals featured balanced games, where Iraq beat Bahrain on penalties and Saudi Arabia defeated the hosts by 1-0.
In the decision, Bahrain beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 with a goal from Al-Romaihi. Ali Mabkhout, from the United Arab Emirates, was the competition's top scorer with five goals.
The 25th edition of the Persian Gulf Cup will be played in Iraq from the 6th of January to the 19th of the same month. There will be eight teams divided into two groups with four teams; In Group A: Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman. In Group B, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates. Two from each quadrangular qualify, disputing a single game semifinal until the decision. Only two stadiums will host. The Basra International Stadium, with a capacity of 65,000 fans and the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium, which has 30,000 available seats.