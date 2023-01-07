Necaxa vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Mx Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Necaxa vs San Luis live on Day 1 of the Liga Mx Clausura 2023.
In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Necaxa vs San Luis live on Liga Mx Day 1 Clausura 2023, as well as the latest information from Estadio Victoria. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
What time is the match between Necaxa vs San Luis, match corresponding to Day 1 of the Clausura 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Necaxa vs Atletico de San Luis match on January 6, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 05:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japan: 05:00 hours
India: 12:00 AM
Nigeria: 12:00 noon
South Africa: 12:00 noon
Australia: 01:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours
Victoria Stadium
Necaxa's stadium is one of the most beautiful in the Liga Mx, it has a capacity of 23 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 26, 2003. It will be the stadium where Necaxa and San Luis will inaugurate the 2023 closing tournament in the Liga Mx, with two teams that will be looking to get off on the right foot.
Absences
A new tournament is starting and neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match on match day 1 of the Clausura 2023.
Background
The record is leaning towards Necaxa since in the last 14 games the record indicates 8 wins for the Rayos, 2 draws and 4 wins for San Luis, so tomorrow Necaxa will be the favorite to take the first 3 points in the beginning of the Clausura 2023.
How does San Luis arrive?
San Luis did not have preseason games, but in their last game they lost 3-0 against Tigres, San Luis is one of the teams that despite not having had many reinforcements showed great progress and are looking to be one of the contenders to be in the Liguilla and one of the dark horses.
How is Necaxa arriving?
Necaxa played in the Sky Cup during the preseason where they did not have good results, in their last game they lost 1-0 against Toluca, Necaxa made very few additions for this Clausura 2023 tournament, among the most important casualties is that of goalkeeper Malagon who is a new player of America, this way the Necaxa Rays arrive at the beginning of a new tournament in the Mx League.
