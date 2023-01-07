Hull City vs Fulham Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Photo: Premier League

5:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Hull City vs Fulham Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hull City vs Fulham match.
4:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Hull City vs Fulham match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Hull City vs Fulham of 7th January in several countries:

Where to watch Hull City vs Fulham around the world?

Country

Start date

Local time

TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS

United States

January 7, 2023

10:00

ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 7, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 7, 2023

11:00

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 7, 2023

12:00

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 7, 2023

17:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 7, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 7, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 7, 2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 7, 2023

9:00

Star +

Peru

January 7, 2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
4:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Fulham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the Serbian team and national team; Aleksandar Mitrovic. The center forward stood out last season for being the scorer of the team and also for winning the scoring championship in the Championship, as it was normal to expect a goal from the Serbian, after being promoted to the Premier League, Mitrovic showed that competing at the highest level does not weigh him down at all, as he has kept fighting in the scoring charts and continues to make a difference in the matches.   

4:45 AMan hour ago

Fulham's final lineup:

M. Rodák; A. Robinson, T. Ream, T. Adarabioyo, K. Tete; Joao Palhinha, H. Reed; N. Kebano, A. Pereira, B. Reid; A. Mitrovic.
4:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Hull City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Jaguars' iconic center forward, Oscar Estupiñán. The Colombian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert because like a jaguar, Oscar Estupiñán knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Hull City.

4:35 AM2 hours ago

Hull City's last line-up:

M. Ingram; J. Greaves, S. McLoughlin, A. Jones, C. Christie; J. Serie, G. Doherty; A. Sayyadmanesh, R. Slater, R. Longman; O. Estupiñán.
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Hull City and Fulham have met a total of 88 times (35 wins for Hull City, 22 draws, 31 wins for Fulham) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Fulham have the advantage with 112 goals scored, while Hull City have scored only 110 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 32 of last season in the Championship where Fulham beat the Jaguars by the narrowest of margins.
4:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The MKM Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England, is located in the city of Hull in England and is the current home of Hull City, a team belonging to the second division of professional soccer or popularly known as the EFL Championship. It has a capacity to hold 25,404 spectators and has also been a venue for rugby match.
4:20 AM2 hours ago

They came back and with everything

On the other hand, Fulham returned to the Premier League after having been relegated in the 21/22 season, returned to the highest category of English football to prove that they want to stay and also to conquer the oldest club tournament, the FA Cup. At the moment, Fulham are still fighting near the Big Six of the Premier League and want to achieve some qualification to European places at the end of the season, also, they want to eliminate Hull City and continue with their perfect pace in the competition.
4:15 AM2 hours ago

They want to surprise both home and away

For their part, Hull City want to surprise all and sundry in this FA Cup playoff and stay alive in the oldest tournament in the world in the history of soccer, because despite being currently in the Championship and positioned in low positions, the Jaguars know that this is a unique opportunity to boost morale in the team and strengthen the confidence of all teammates to not only eliminate Fulham, but to give them the comeback to the season and miraculously seek to get into the Playoffs in order to return to the Premier League next season.
4:10 AM2 hours ago

The FA Cup is back

After so much waiting, the actions of the oldest tournament in the world are back to thrill fans and strangers in the search to see which team will engrave its name in golden letters with the FA Cup championship, all the teams return to play one more day of this competition with the aim of reaching Wembley and lift the coveted cup in England. In this match, Hull City and Fulham will face each other with the aim of continuing to advance in this soccer adventure to reach the final stage where the great duel will be played, however, for them they will have to overcome the rival in these 90 minutes to come. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams because those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close it in the month of May, so it will be a great factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
4:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Hull City vs Fulham match will be played at MKM Satdium, in Hull, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
4:00 AM2 hours ago

