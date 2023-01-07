Gillingham vs Leicester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the FA Cup Match
Photo: Gillingham

2:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Gillingham vs Leicester City match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Gillingham vs Leicester City match for FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game Gillingham vs Leicester City of 7th January 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 am: Star+

Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+

Brazil 9:30 am: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 8:30 am: Star+

Colombia 7:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+

USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+

Mexico 7:30 am: Star+

Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+

Peru 7:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+

1:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Ayoze Pérez!

"We can start games faster, especially conceding so early, that makes the difference in a game, especially a Premier League game. Sometimes the opponent makes the game more difficult. It has happened twice in home games and we have to work for that.

It's going to be a massive game for them. It's always a big game against a Premier League team when you're in a lower division, so they'll be in it. It's a good test for us going away from home. It's a big game to build confidence too, we want to get back to a winning feeling. Going out there and getting the win would help us in many ways. Hopefully we can start building from there.

When you're in a negative phase, the good thing is that when you have a lot of games in a row, you can turn things around right away, so after Tuesday we have another game on Saturday that comes very quickly, which is great. It's another opportunity to turn things around.

To start the competition well, a competition we know very well and have been very successful in recently... it's a great opportunity to get to the next round and go on from there. There is never an easy game. All the teams also prepare to play the game against us. It's always difficult. You have to start with the first round you play. It's something you need to win from the first game, so we have to take every game seriously and be professional for every game.

That's what we have to do, go out there and do our job, get the win and get into the next round. It will help us also in terms of confidence and it's a competition where we know we can do well and go as far as possible."

1:45 AMan hour ago
Photo: Leicester
1:40 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Leicester

Iversen; Castagne, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas; Mendy, Tielemans; Albrighton, McAteer, Barnes; Iheanacho.
1:35 AMan hour ago

Leicester's situation

Boubakary Soumare injured his hamstring in the game against Fulham and is now out for Brendan Rodgers. The coach still has more absences: James Maddison, Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet, Patson Daka, Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Neil Harris!

"We want to be competitive. We will try to do what is in our power and cause a ruckus. The pitch will be full and when this place is full, there will be a great atmosphere and a great feeling. It won't intimidate the opposition who have world class players, but we can try to make it as embarrassing as possible for Leicester.

It's an exciting place. We need some luck, but we can do it with a smile on our faces and enjoy it. I want the players to test themselves against high quality opponents. Let's see where this takes us. I want to enjoy the atmosphere, I want to enjoy the atmosphere and I want our fans to come and enjoy the day.

Leicester will have the soccer, there is no secret to that, whoever comes to watch, don't expect Gillingham to command the soccer areas. We know it will be tough, but we will do everything we can to perform well. In the end, if it's tight, of course it changes the mentality. They will want to win and so will we. For starters, it's about having a proper game plan and containing Leicester, but for us to also try to punch them.

We've earned the right to be here. I like to see the FA Cup upset, and would love to see one on Saturday. We have to make a monumental effort to try and get a positive result, but that's the beauty of the FA Cup, isn't it? Anything is possible."

1:25 AM2 hours ago
Photo:Gillingham
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Gillingham

Morris; McKenzie, Wright, Ehmer, Tutonda; Jeffries, Williams, O'Keefe, MacDonald; Adelakun, Mandron.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Gillingham's situation

Neil Harris will be without defender Elkan Baggott, who suffered an ankle injury. Haji Mnoga returns from loan.
1:10 AM2 hours ago

Foxes

In the Premier League, Leicester City is in 13th place, with 17 points. The Foxes have won only one match in five games, counting the league and the Carabao Cup, when they beat lowly MK Dons.
1:05 AM2 hours ago

The Gills

Gillingham plays in League Two, considered the fourth English division. In this division, the Gills are not in the best of form: they are in 24th and last position, with 14 points. In 23 games, they have 13 defeats, eight draws, and only two wins.
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Gillingham vs Leicester City live this Saturday (7), at the Priestfield Stadium at 7:30 am ET, for the FA Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
12:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the FA Cup match: Gillingham vs Leicester City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
