Gillingham vs Leicester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Gillingham vs Leicester City match live?
What time is Gillingham vs Leicester City match for FA Cup?
Argentina 9:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+
Brazil 9:30 am: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 8:30 am: Star+
Colombia 7:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Mexico 7:30 am: Star+
Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+
Peru 7:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Ayoze Pérez!
It's going to be a massive game for them. It's always a big game against a Premier League team when you're in a lower division, so they'll be in it. It's a good test for us going away from home. It's a big game to build confidence too, we want to get back to a winning feeling. Going out there and getting the win would help us in many ways. Hopefully we can start building from there.
When you're in a negative phase, the good thing is that when you have a lot of games in a row, you can turn things around right away, so after Tuesday we have another game on Saturday that comes very quickly, which is great. It's another opportunity to turn things around.
To start the competition well, a competition we know very well and have been very successful in recently... it's a great opportunity to get to the next round and go on from there. There is never an easy game. All the teams also prepare to play the game against us. It's always difficult. You have to start with the first round you play. It's something you need to win from the first game, so we have to take every game seriously and be professional for every game.
That's what we have to do, go out there and do our job, get the win and get into the next round. It will help us also in terms of confidence and it's a competition where we know we can do well and go as far as possible."
Probable lineup for Leicester
Leicester's situation
Speak up, Neil Harris!
It's an exciting place. We need some luck, but we can do it with a smile on our faces and enjoy it. I want the players to test themselves against high quality opponents. Let's see where this takes us. I want to enjoy the atmosphere, I want to enjoy the atmosphere and I want our fans to come and enjoy the day.
Leicester will have the soccer, there is no secret to that, whoever comes to watch, don't expect Gillingham to command the soccer areas. We know it will be tough, but we will do everything we can to perform well. In the end, if it's tight, of course it changes the mentality. They will want to win and so will we. For starters, it's about having a proper game plan and containing Leicester, but for us to also try to punch them.
We've earned the right to be here. I like to see the FA Cup upset, and would love to see one on Saturday. We have to make a monumental effort to try and get a positive result, but that's the beauty of the FA Cup, isn't it? Anything is possible."
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!