Crystal Palace vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Southampton Live Score!
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Crystal Palace vs Southampton match for FA Cup?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on Star +
Last match between the two teams
The last time these two teams met in the FA Cup was on January 9, 2016. In that match, Crystal Palace won 2-1 at home to Southampton with goals from Joel Ward and Wilfried Zaha. Oriol Romeu scored for Soton.
Key player - Southampton
In Southampton, the presence of Che Adams stands out. The 26-year-old Scottish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team. So far this season, he has eight goals in 19 games played, where he has started 17 of them. He has a total of 1493 minutes.
Key player - Crystal Palace
In Crystal Palace, the presence of Wilfried Zaha stands out. The 30-year-old Ivorian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has six goals in 16 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1419 minutes.
Crystal Palace vs Southampton history
In the FA Cup...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the FA Cup, we count eight duels, where the numbers are in favor of Crystal Palace with five victories, while Southampton has won two and the remaining match was tied.
If we take into account the number of times Southampton have played Southampton at home in the FA Cup, there are three matches, where the Eagles have the advantage with two wins and one draw.
Southampton
Southampton has not had a good season and needs a victory to start well in the competition and in a way, enhance the mood to try to improve their results.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace comes to this match with the purpose of fulfilling again a good role in this competition, taking into account their performance last season and will have their first challenge looking for the title again.