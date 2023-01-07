Crystal Palace vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Crystal Palace vs Southampton live match, as well as the latest information from Selhurst Park Stadium.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Crystal Palace vs Southampton match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Crystal Palace vs Southampton match for FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Southampton of January 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on Star +

Last match between the two teams

The last time these two teams met in the FA Cup was on January 9, 2016. In that match, Crystal Palace won 2-1 at home to Southampton with goals from Joel Ward and Wilfried Zaha. Oriol Romeu scored for Soton.

Key player - Southampton

In Southampton, the presence of Che Adams stands out. The 26-year-old Scottish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team. So far this season, he has eight goals in 19 games played, where he has started 17 of them. He has a total of 1493 minutes.

Key player - Crystal Palace

In Crystal Palace, the presence of Wilfried Zaha stands out. The 30-year-old Ivorian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has six goals in 16 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1419 minutes.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton history

These two teams have met 82 times. The statistics are in favor of Southampton, who have been victorious on 36 occasions, while Crystal Palace have won on 30 occasions, leaving a balance of 16 draws.

In the FA Cup...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the FA Cup, we count eight duels, where the numbers are in favor of Crystal Palace with five victories, while Southampton has won two and the remaining match was tied.

If we take into account the number of times Southampton have played Southampton at home in the FA Cup, there are three matches, where the Eagles have the advantage with two wins and one draw.

Southampton

Southampton has not had a good season and needs a victory to start well in the competition and in a way, enhance the mood to try to improve their results.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace comes to this match with the purpose of fulfilling again a good role in this competition, taking into account their performance last season and will have their first challenge looking for the title again.

The match will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium

The Crystal Palace vs Southampton match will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium, located in the Borough of Croydon, in London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1924, has a capacity for 30,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the FA Cup match: Crystal Palace vs Southampton Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
