Fleetwood Town vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Image: Fleetwood

6:00 AM13 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers in the FA Cup Third Round.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers live in the third round of the FA Cup, as well as the latest information from the Highbury Stadium in the FA Cup. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 AM18 minutes ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Stephen Martin, who will have a tough job tomorrow in the third round of the FA Cup.
5:50 AM23 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers online live in the FA Cup Third Round

Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue to Go. 

5:45 AM28 minutes ago

What time is the match Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers, match corresponding to the Third Round of the FA Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers match on January 7, 2023 in several countries:


Argentina: 11:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 09:00 hours

Ecuador: 09:00 hours

Spain: 17:00 hours

United States: 09:00 hours PT and 11:00 hours ET

Mexico: 09:00 hours

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Peru: 12:00 noon

Uruguay: 12:00 noon

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 09:00 AM 

Nigeria: 09:00 hours

South Africa: 09:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 noon

United Kingdom ET: 19:00 PM

5:40 AM33 minutes ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this FA Cup match, and the teams will use their top players for this game.
5:35 AM38 minutes ago

Background

These two teams have never met in the FA Cup and this will be the first time and the odds on favorite is Queen Park Rangers who will be looking to get the ticket to the next round from a field that week after week is weighed, we expect a great game tomorrow.
5:30 AM43 minutes ago

How does Queen Park Rangers arrive?

On the other hand, Queen Park Rangers comes from a one-goal draw against Sheffield Wednesday in a match that was full of emotion but in the end the teams had to share the points, QPR comes to this match as favorite to win the ticket to the next round of the FA Cup but will have to defeat a team that always plays strong at home.
5:25 AMan hour ago

How does Fleetwood Town arrive?

Fleetwood comes into this match after defeating Shrewsbury 3-0 in a match where they dominated most of the game, they will be looking for a victory against one of the strongest teams in the tournament, taking advantage of the fact that they will be playing at home to continue advancing in the FA Cup.
5:20 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Fleetwood Town vs QPR, Third Round FA Cup. The match will take place at Highbury Stadium, at 09:00.
