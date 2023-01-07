Fleetwood Town vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers in the FA Cup Third Round.
The starting lineups for Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers live in the third round of the FA Cup, as well as the latest information from the Highbury Stadium in the FA Cup.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Stephen Martin, who will have a tough job tomorrow in the third round of the FA Cup.
Where and how to watch Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers online live in the FA Cup Third Round
Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue to Go.
What time is the match Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers, match corresponding to the Third Round of the FA Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Fleetwood Town vs Queen Park Rangers match on January 7, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 09:00 hours PT and 11:00 hours ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 09:00 AM
Nigeria: 09:00 hours
South Africa: 09:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 noon
United Kingdom ET: 19:00 PM
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this FA Cup match, and the teams will use their top players for this game.
Background
These two teams have never met in the FA Cup and this will be the first time and the odds on favorite is Queen Park Rangers who will be looking to get the ticket to the next round from a field that week after week is weighed, we expect a great game tomorrow.
How does Queen Park Rangers arrive?
On the other hand, Queen Park Rangers comes from a one-goal draw against Sheffield Wednesday in a match that was full of emotion but in the end the teams had to share the points, QPR comes to this match as favorite to win the ticket to the next round of the FA Cup but will have to defeat a team that always plays strong at home.
How does Fleetwood Town arrive?
Fleetwood comes into this match after defeating Shrewsbury 3-0 in a match where they dominated most of the game, they will be looking for a victory against one of the strongest teams in the tournament, taking advantage of the fact that they will be playing at home to continue advancing in the FA Cup.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Fleetwood Town vs QPR, Third Round FA Cup. The match will take place at Highbury Stadium, at 09:00.