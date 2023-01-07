Middlesbrough vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Middlesbrough vs Brighton Live Score
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Brighton Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:00 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Middlesbrough vs Brighton: match for the in FA Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
11:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
10:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
10:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
11:00 hours
|
In Sportsnet World.
|
USA
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
10:00 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
9:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
10:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, January 7th 2023.
|
11:00 hours
|
In Star.
Possible Lineups
Brighton: Robert Sanchez, T. Lamtey, L. Dunk, L. Colwill, P. Estupiñán, B. Gilmour, P. Grob, S. March, A. Lallana, K. Mitoma and L.Trossard. 4-2-3-1 formation.
Watch out for this Brighton player
Alexis has scored 5 goals in the 14 games he has played in the Premier League. Mac Allister's market value has been boosted by his good performances with the Albiceleste, with the likelihood of a change of scenery in the next market.
Keep an eye on this Middlesbrough player
The English Arsenal youth player has not had minutes in this FA Cup, only in the EFL Cup and without any goal.
How is Brighton coming along?
After this game they will face Liverpool and Leicester City in the league. They are currently in position number 8 in the Premier League with 27 points.
How are Middlesbrough coming along?
Chuba Akpom the star striker of this club has helped his team to stay in the top positions, being first in the scoring table. Also Ryan Giles has done well with 7 assists tying him in the table with Ndiaye.
After this game they will face Millwall and Sunderland in the league.