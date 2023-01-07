Middlesbrough vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to FA Cup Match
Photo: Brighton

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AM13 minutes ago

Follow here Middlesbrough vs Brighton Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Middlesbrough vs Brighton live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the De Riverside Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 AM18 minutes ago

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Brighton Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, January 7th 2023.

USA Time: 10:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

5:50 AM23 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Middlesbrough vs Brighton: match for the in FA Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Brighton: of wednesday, january 7, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

12:00 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

11:00 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

12:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

12:00 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

10:00 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

10:00 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

15:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

Canada

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

11:00 hours

 In Sportsnet World.

USA

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

10:00 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

9:00 hours

 In Star.

Paraguay

 Saturday, January 7th 2023.

12:00 hours

In Star.

Peru

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

10:00 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

12:00 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Saturday, January 7th 2023.

11:00 hours

 In Star.

 

5:45 AM28 minutes ago

Possible Lineups

For Middlesbrough: Z. Steffen, R. Giles, D. Lenihan, D. Fry, T. Smith, J. Howson, H. Hackney, M. Forss, C. Akpom, R. McGree and M. Crooks. 4-2-3-1 formation.

Brighton: Robert Sanchez, T. Lamtey, L. Dunk, L. Colwill, P. Estupiñán, B. Gilmour, P. Grob, S. March, A. Lallana, K. Mitoma and L.Trossard. 4-2-3-1 formation.

5:40 AM33 minutes ago

Watch out for this Brighton player

The player to watch for the Seagulls is Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentine midfielder, World Cup champion, already reported with Brighton after a long period of competition with his national team and some vacations.

Alexis has scored 5 goals in the 14 games he has played in the Premier League. Mac Allister's market value has been boosted by his good performances with the Albiceleste, with the likelihood of a change of scenery in the next market.

Photo: Brighton & Hove Albion
Photo: Brighton & Hove Albion
5:35 AM38 minutes ago

Keep an eye on this Middlesbrough player

The center forward Chuba Akpom has broken it in the Championship with 19 games played with 13 goals scored and 1 assist. He is the goal scoring champion so far.

The English Arsenal youth player has not had minutes in this FA Cup, only in the EFL Cup and without any goal.

Photo: Middlesbrough FC
Photo: Middlesbrough FC
5:30 AM43 minutes ago

How is Brighton coming along?

The Seagulls come into this match with a defeat against Arsenal by 4 goals in the Premier League, their last games won were against Southampton by 3 goals to 1 and with Everton 4 goals to 1. In the EFL Cup they lost on penalties after tying in the 90 minutes against Charlton. 


After this game they will face Liverpool and Leicester City in the league. They are currently in position number 8 in the Premier League with 27 points. 

Photo: Brighton & Hove Albion
Photo: Brighton & Hove Albion
5:25 AMan hour ago

How are Middlesbrough coming along?

The Smoggies arrive to this FA Cup game in a good moment in the Championship with 39 points in 5th position. In their last 3 games they have won consecutively, against Wigan they won by 4 goals, against Blackburn Rovers they won by 2 goals to 1 and against Birmingham City they won by 3 goals. 


Chuba Akpom the star striker of this club has helped his team to stay in the top positions, being first in the scoring table. Also Ryan Giles has done well with 7 assists tying him in the table with Ndiaye.   
After this game they will face Millwall and Sunderland in the league. 

Photo: Middlesbrough FC
Photo: Middlesbrough FC
5:20 AMan hour ago

Stadium

The De Riverside Stadium is the home of Middlesbrough FC, located in the north of England, has a capacity of 34, 988 spectators, this stadium was opened to fans since August 26, 1995.
5:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in FA Cup Match Middlesbrough vs Brighton LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo