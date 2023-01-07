Celtic vs Kilmarnock LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Celtic vs Kilmarnock Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Celtic vs Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership match.
What time is the Celtic vs Kilmarnock match for Scottish Premiership Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Kilmarnock of January 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brazil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.
Kilmarnock last lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Sam Walker, Ash Taylor, Lewis Mayo, Joe Wright, Blair Alston, Liam Polworth, Rory McKenzie, Benjamin Chrisene, Danny Armstrong, Scott Robinson, and Christian Doidge.
Celtic last lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Joe Hart, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Greg Taylor, Alistair Johnston, Matt O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, and James Forrest.
Kilmarnock Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Kilmarnock's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Celtic. The first is midfielder Danny Armstrong (#11) who is the most important player on the team. The freshman is the team's leading scorer with 5 goals in 20 games played and is also the team's leading assister with 3 assists. Next up is Liam Polworth (#31), he plays in the midfielder position and during the tournament he has had 2 assists making him the second highest assister on the team. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Celtic multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, 32-year-old defense Ash Taylor (#5) has scored 4 goals in 19 games played, making him the second highest scorer. He's a great header so we could see him score on Saturday.
Kilmarnock in the tournament
Kilmarnock had a bad start to the season in the Scottish Premiership, they are in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 20 of the tournament they have a total of 20 points after 5 games won, 5 tied and 10 lost. They are located in the ninth position of the general table and if they want to steal eighth place from Hibernian they must win the game. Their last match was on 2 January, ending in a 0-0 draw against St Mirren at The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park, earning their fifth draw of the season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Celtic Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team, they are the team's best players in the tournament and they are responsible for Celtic's offense. We start with 27-year-old Japanese foward Kyogo Furuhashi (#8) and it's his second year on the team. In 18 games played as a starter, he has managed to score 15 goals, which makes him the team's top scorer. He has scored a goal for 4 consecutive games and he does not plan to stop. Next up is Matt O'Riley (#33), the 22-year-old midfielder has had 8 assists in 20 games and is the team's top assister. At his young age he has managed to start and is a very consistent player so we should keep an eye on him. Finally, the foward Liel Abada (#11) who has been a great substitute who always gives the team a great change when he enters the field, is the second highest scorer in the team with 7 goals in 20 games and we could see him score on Saturday.
Celtic FC in the tournament
Celtic had a good start to the season in the Scottish Premiership, sitting at the top of the tournament table. Until week 20 of the tournament they have a total of 55 points after 18 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost. They are located in the first position of the general table and if they want to stay in that place they must win the game. Their last game was on January 2, ending in a 2-2 draw against Rangers at Ibrox Stadium and thus they got their first draw of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Celtic Park will host this match, it is the Celtic FC stadium. It is located in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, and has a capacity of 60,832 spectators. It was inaugurated in September 1892 and cost £40 million to rebuild in 1994.