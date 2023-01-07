Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the match?
You can follow the match on ESPN App.
What time is the match Preston vs Huddersfield in FA Cup?
Argentina: 9:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs.
Brazil: 9:30 hrs.
Chile: 9:30 hrs.
Colombia: 7:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs.
Spain: 14:30 hrs.
Mexico: 6:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 9:30 hrs.
Peru: 7:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 9:30 hrs.
England: 12:30 hrs.
USA (ET): 7:30 hrs.
Key player- Huddersfield
So far, he has six goals so far this season, two of them scored against PNE.
Key Player- Preston
If Evans is used in the FA Cup tie, he will be a goal scorer for Lilywhites.
Head to Head: Preston vs Huddersfield
Games played: 99
PNE Wins: 38
Draws: 24
Huddersfield Town wins: 37
Last PNE win: (away) 0-1, October 18, 2022.
Last HUD win: (away) 1-2, December 26, 2022.
Match Officials
Referee: Anthony Backhouse
Assistant Referees: Shaun Hudson and Philip Dermott
Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham
How are Huddersfield coming along?
As we already mentioned in their League Cup participation, last August, they faced this Sunday's opponent, losing 4-1, however, in the most recent match at Preston's home, on Boxing Day, the Terriers were able to get rid of the thorn and defeated Preston 2-1.
How are Preston North coming along?
Last August in the League Cup, they faced the same rival, Huddersfield Town, defeating them 4-1 and advancing to the next round, where they finally lost to Wolverhampton by a score of 2-1.
The FA Cup, the most traditional tournament in English soccer
In this instance, the 64 teams face each other, including the teams belonging to the Premier League, the Championship and the 20 qualified teams from the preliminary rounds.