Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to FA Cup Match
Photo: PNE Twitter

3:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town live in the FA Cup 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Preston vs Huddersfield as well as the latest information from the Deepdale Stadium. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the match?

If you want to watch the match Preston vs Huddersfield there will be no live TV signal. 

 

You can follow the match on ESPN App. 

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the match Preston vs Huddersfield in FA Cup?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs.
Brazil: 9:30 hrs.
Chile: 9:30 hrs.
Colombia: 7:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs.
Spain: 14:30 hrs.
Mexico: 6:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 9:30 hrs.
Peru: 7:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 9:30 hrs.
England: 12:30 hrs.
USA (ET): 7:30 hrs.
2:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player- Huddersfield

Jordan Rhodes will be the man to watch at the Terriers, the experienced striker is in Huddersfield's top 10 goalscorer in their history, quite a living legend at the club. 

So far, he has six goals so far this season, two of them scored against PNE.

Photo: Website PNE
Photo: Website PNE
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Key Player- Preston

PNE striker Ched Evans has six goals and one assist to his name this season and has scored in 5 of PNE's last 7 games, including the home loss to Huddersfield.

If Evans is used in the FA Cup tie, he will be a goal scorer for Lilywhites.
 

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Head to Head: Preston vs Huddersfield

This Saturday marks the 100th match between these teams, counting all competitions:
Games played: 99
PNE Wins: 38
Draws: 24
Huddersfield Town wins: 37
Last PNE win: (away) 0-1, October 18, 2022. 
Last HUD win: (away) 1-2, December 26, 2022. 
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Match Officials

Preston North End - Huddersfield Town
Referee: Anthony Backhouse
Assistant Referees: Shaun Hudson and Philip Dermott
Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham
2:25 AM2 hours ago

How are Huddersfield coming along?

The Terriers have been doing very poorly in the Championship, for now they are in 23rd place in the standings with 25 points, product of 7 wins, 4 draws and 14 defeats, scoring 24 goals and conceding 32 goals. 

As we already mentioned in their League Cup participation, last August, they faced this Sunday's opponent, losing 4-1, however, in the most recent match at Preston's home, on Boxing Day, the Terriers were able to get rid of the thorn and defeated Preston 2-1. 

2:20 AM2 hours ago

How are Preston North coming along?

The Lilywhites are having a decent campaign in the Championship, currently in 10th place in the standings with 37 points from 10 wins, 7 draws and 9 defeats, scoring 24 goals and conceding 26 goals. 

Last August in the League Cup, they faced the same rival, Huddersfield Town, defeating them 4-1 and advancing to the next round, where they finally lost to Wolverhampton by a score of 2-1. 

2:15 AM2 hours ago

The FA Cup, the most traditional tournament in English soccer

The FA Cup is one of the most traditional competitions in English soccer, with a single-elimination format, the cup has become a tradition for the big teams aspiring to win it and the small teams looking to surprise, and one or another club waiting for a big rival to visit its stadium. 

 

In this instance, the 64 teams face each other, including the teams belonging to the Premier League, the Championship and the 20 qualified teams from the preliminary rounds. 

2:10 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Deepdale Stadium, which has a total capacity of 23,408. Built in 1875, it is a prestigious soccer stadium, steeped in history and is the oldest professional soccer stadium in the world in continuous use.
2:05 AM3 hours ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town match, corresponding to the third round of the 2022-2023 FA Cup season. The match will take place at Deepdale Stadium, at 7:30.
