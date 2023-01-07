Watford vs Reading LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
What time is Watford vs Reading match for FA Cup?
What time is Watford vs Reading match for FA Cup?
This is the start time of the game Watford vs Reading of 07th January 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 14:00 pm: Star +
Bolivia 14:00 pm: Star +
Brazil 16:00 pm: Star +
Chile 14:00 pm: Star +
Colombia 14:00 pm: Star +
Ecuador 14:00 pm: Star +
USA 12:00 pm ET: Star +
Spain 2:00 am: Star +
Mexico 12:00 pm: Star +
Paraguay 14:00 pm: Star +
Peru 14:00 pm: Star +
Uruguay 14:00 pm: Star +
Venezuela 14:00 pm: Star +
Watford
Interview
“It's a different kind of pressure. We don't have three points to play on Saturday and there's not that rush, but it's a knockout game and if you lose, you're out! This is a game we want to win. We will have fans who have paid hard-earned money for a ticket who want to go to the stadium and see Reading win. And the players who are going to play on Saturday are players who must want to show me that they want to be at QPR next weekend. Watford have some injury concerns – but nobody worries about us when we've had so many injuries at the club – so I'm not going to worry about them. Watford have a great team, they just bought a player for good money who will come in and play - so I'm sure Slaven will field a team he knows can win the game. And whatever team they put on, they'll be good players. But for us it's good that some of our players are starting to gain a few minutes, which we hope bodes well for the remaining 20 games of the championship," said Paul Ince.
Probable lineup (Watford)
Daniel Bachmann; Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta and Craig Cathcart (c); Jeremy Ngakia, Mario Gaspar, Leandro Bacuna and James Morris; Ismaila Sarr and Samuel Kalu; Keinan Davis. Coach: Slaven Bilić.
Probable lineup (Reading)
Joe Lumley; Andy Yiadom, Scott Dann, Tom Mcintyre; Mamadou Loum; Walker, Jeff Hendrick, Thomas Ince and Junior Hoilett; Yakou Meite and Andy Carroll. Technician: Paul Ince.
Head to Head
With a rich history, the two teams faced each other 106 times and with a certain balance, with 44 Watford wins, 38 Reading, plus 24 draws. In the last five clashes between them, there were four wins for Watford and one for Reading.
Last games
In the last five rounds of the Championship, Reading beat Coventry and Swansea, drew with Norwich, and were defeated by Birmingham and West Bromwich. Watford defeated Huddersfield and Norwich, was tied against Hull City and lost to Millwall and Swansea.
Eye on the Game
Watford vs Reading live this Saturday (07), at Madejski Stadium, at 09:30 pm (Brasília time), for the English Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League: Watford vs Reading Live Updates!
My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!