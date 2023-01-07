Bournemouth vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bournemouth vs Burnley live match, as well as the latest information from Vitality Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Bournemouth vs Burnley match for FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game Bournemouth vs Burnley of January 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:30 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +

Key player - Burnley

In Burnley, the presence of Jay Rodríguez stands out. The 33-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has nine goals in 22 games played, where he has started 19 of them. He has a total of 1638 minutes.

Key player - Bournemouth

In Bournemouth, the presence of Kieffer Moore stands out. The 30-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has four goals in 19 games played, where he has started 11 of them. He has a total of 1012 minutes.

Bournemouth vs Burnley history

These two teams have met 17 times. The statistics are in favor of Burnley, who have come out victorious on 11 occasions, while Bournemouth have won on three occasions, leaving a balance of three draws.

In the FA Cup...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the FA Cup, we count five duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with three victories, while Bournemouth has won one and the remaining game ended in a draw.

Only once, Bournemouth has been at home against Burnley in the FA Cup. That game came in the 1965-66 season and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Burnley

Burnley is going through a great moment in the season, being the leader of the Championship and will have the opportunity to generate more confidence in this match, where they will look to continue on a good run.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth has had a very discreet season and in the Premier League will have to get back on track to avoid headaches at the end and this is a chance to get some breathing space with a positive result.

The match will be played at Vitality Stadium

El partido Bournemouth vs Burnley se disputará en el Vitality Stadium, ubicado en la ciudad de Bournemouth, en Inglaterra. Este recinto, inaugurado en 1910, cuenta con una capacidad para 11.464 espectadores.
