Bournemouth vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

Tune in here Bournemouth vs Burnley Live Score!
How to watch Bournemouth vs Burnley Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Bournemouth vs Burnley match for FA Cup?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:30 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Burnley
In Burnley, the presence of Jay Rodríguez stands out. The 33-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has nine goals in 22 games played, where he has started 19 of them. He has a total of 1638 minutes.
Key player - Bournemouth
In Bournemouth, the presence of Kieffer Moore stands out. The 30-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has four goals in 19 games played, where he has started 11 of them. He has a total of 1012 minutes.
Bournemouth vs Burnley history
In the FA Cup...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the FA Cup, we count five duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with three victories, while Bournemouth has won one and the remaining game ended in a draw.
Only once, Bournemouth has been at home against Burnley in the FA Cup. That game came in the 1965-66 season and ended in a 1-1 draw.
Burnley
Burnley is going through a great moment in the season, being the leader of the Championship and will have the opportunity to generate more confidence in this match, where they will look to continue on a good run.
Bournemouth
Bournemouth has had a very discreet season and in the Premier League will have to get back on track to avoid headaches at the end and this is a chance to get some breathing space with a positive result.