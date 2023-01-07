Casa Pia vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match
Photo: Porto

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Casa Pia vs Porto match live?

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, GolTV Español

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Casa Pia vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Casa Pia vs Porto of 7th January 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 5:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 5:30 pm: Star+

Chile 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 3:30  pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 3:30 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español

Mexico 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 5:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

10:50 AM2 hours ago
Photo: Porto
Photo: Porto
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"Casa Pia has been doing an excellent championship and has been the surprise team, so to speak, but the teams that come from the second division are competitive. It is a team, truly, because we look at the numbers and see that it concedes few goals. It only has one more goal conceded than Porto and Benfica. Of all the newly promoted teams, it is the best in Europe. It is perhaps one of the most difficult away games we will have, but there are three points in dispute that are fundamental for our journey.

Our obligation is to look at ourselves and win our games, because we don't depend only on ourselves and we have to go after the loss. This game is important for us to continue our journey in search of first place, but also because of the quality and capacity of Casa Pia. It is a well put together team with a good spirit. Anyway, we have a very big ambition to win the three points in one of the most difficult displacements we will have.

It's the calendar we have, they are different competitions and it's a good sign, it's a sign that we are on all fronts. We expect seven games in January, including a final, but the most important game. Pepe had the misfortune of getting injured in the national team and now we have to get him back. Despite this, and even though he is not physically fit, he is a fundamental element in our workgroup."
 

10:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Porto

Diogo Costa; Pepe, Cardoso, Marcano, Wendell; Otavio, Grujic, Uribe, Galeno; Pepê, Taremi.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Porto's situation

Evanilson and Francisco Meixedo will not be at Sergio Conceição's disposal. The experienced defender Pepe is a doubt because of an arm injury, while Zaidu is recovering from a muscle problem. On the other hand, Brazilian João Pedro has terminated his contract with Porto. The defender is being speculated at Gremio
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Filipe Martins!

"We're going to present our soccer, we're not going to change because it's Porto or some other opponent. We won't underestimate, because that's dangerous, just as we can't make the mistake of overestimating the opponent, because otherwise we probably won't get the best out of ourselves. We have to play to perfection, knowing that perfection doesn't exist in soccer, but we have to be almost perfect in terms of strategy and intensity. 

It's not only dependent on what Porto does, but also on behavior. We won't change our philosophy and, if we do, it will have to be due to our opponent's merit and not ours. We will try to play as we have been playing, with courage with the ball and the same organization without the ball. In the end, we will realize if we were competent enough, and we will have to be very competent, to counter Porto's favoritism.

The challenge is to have our strategy well put together and organized for as long as possible, making as few mistakes as possible. Against teams with a lot of quality, mistakes are usually paid for dearly. That's what happened at Benfica and Sporting, it was details that dictated the game, especially with Benfica."

10:25 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Casa Pia

Batista; Bolgado, Fernandes, Nunes; Soares, Neto, Brice, Lelo; Clayton, Martins, Antoine.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Casa Pia's situation

Leonardo Lelo is doubtful for the confrontation. The side suffered a concussion. Coach Filipe Martins also will not have Leo Natel, ex-Corinthians, because of injury to the anterior cruciate ligament. Lucas has a muscle problem. The club denied some proposals for Saviour Godwin, who has interest from teams in the USA, Turkey, Spain and Germany.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Dragons

With the round's games, Porto fell to third place, due to Braga's triumph. In the hunt for the leader, the Dragons have 32 points, eight points behind. Owning a score of 76%, the blue and white team has six wins, one draw and one defeat in the last five games played in the competition.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Casapianos

With 61% success rate, Casa Pia comes in a sequence of three wins and two losses. The Casapianos are in fifth position, the Conference League access spot, with 26 points.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Casa Pia vs Porto live this Saturday (7), at the Pina Manique Stadium Center at 3:30 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 15th round of the competition.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga match: Casa Pia vs Porto Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo