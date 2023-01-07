Casa Pia vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Casa Pia vs Porto match live?
What time is Casa Pia vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 5:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 5:30 pm: Star+
Chile 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 3:30 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español
Mexico 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 5:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
Our obligation is to look at ourselves and win our games, because we don't depend only on ourselves and we have to go after the loss. This game is important for us to continue our journey in search of first place, but also because of the quality and capacity of Casa Pia. It is a well put together team with a good spirit. Anyway, we have a very big ambition to win the three points in one of the most difficult displacements we will have.
It's the calendar we have, they are different competitions and it's a good sign, it's a sign that we are on all fronts. We expect seven games in January, including a final, but the most important game. Pepe had the misfortune of getting injured in the national team and now we have to get him back. Despite this, and even though he is not physically fit, he is a fundamental element in our workgroup."
Probable lineup for Porto
Porto's situation
Speak up, Filipe Martins!
It's not only dependent on what Porto does, but also on behavior. We won't change our philosophy and, if we do, it will have to be due to our opponent's merit and not ours. We will try to play as we have been playing, with courage with the ball and the same organization without the ball. In the end, we will realize if we were competent enough, and we will have to be very competent, to counter Porto's favoritism.
The challenge is to have our strategy well put together and organized for as long as possible, making as few mistakes as possible. Against teams with a lot of quality, mistakes are usually paid for dearly. That's what happened at Benfica and Sporting, it was details that dictated the game, especially with Benfica."
