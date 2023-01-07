Brentford vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this West Ham player
Declan Rice, midfielder. At 23 years old the young Englishman is in a very complicated season with West Ham, with 15 goals the team is one of the least scoring in the Premier League, and this player is the top assisting player with 3, no doubt the team must improve in all its lines, so an improvement of the team is expected and especially of players who create danger.
Watch out for this Brentford player
Ivan Toney, striker. English 26 year old is being a very relevant player for Brentford this season, last season he had a great performance, but for this season in Premier League with 16 games the player has scored 12 goals, the player is getting closer to what was his record of goals last season and as they are playing it is possible that he is among the best scorers, now in FA Cup, the player has the opportunity to leave out West Ham.
🗣 Thomas Frank said Ivan Toney was ‘close’ to making tonight's game— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 2, 2023
He could have made it had he had a couple more days#BrentfordFC | #BRELIV pic.twitter.com/QSMC93vpBM
Latest West Ham lineup
Fabianski, Kehrer, Aguerd, Dawson, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Paqueta, Fornals, Scamacca, Bowen.
Latest Brentford lineup
Raya, Jorgensen, Pinoock, Mee, Rasmussen, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa.
Face to face
West Ham 0-2 Brentford
Brentford 2-0 West Ham
West Ham 1-2 Brentford
Arbitration quartet
West Ham seeks consolation
West Ham is not going through its best season and it is a very inexplicable case, since the two previous seasons they had been close to the first places, they even obtained a place to participate in the Conference League and already in the group stage the team was the leader with 6 wins in 6 games, in the EFL Cup the story is very different, since they were eliminated in the third round after losing on penalties, the main problem of the team is in the Premier League where in 18 games they have only 15 points, West Ham is fighting not to be relegated and in that fight there are several teams that if they drop points can go down drastically, there is still a lot of season left, but having the pressure of losing the category affects the teams in a great way, with this FA Cup match, West Ham hopes to gain confidence to face Everton and Wolves, two teams that are also at the bottom of the table.
Brentford at a good level
The Brentford team returned to the Premier League last season and it seems that it will not leave at least in the coming seasons, the club has formed a great squad and have managed to get unexpected victories against the BIg Six, the team this season is located in ninth position in the English league and has not been a big surprise, because their level of play has allowed them to take points away from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, If this team continues to obtain good results it will undoubtedly occupy at the end of the tournament a position above 10th place, to the team's bad fortune they were left out of the EFL Cup in the third round after losing on penalties, but now with two active competitions, it is clear that they will seek to transcend as much as possible, their rival in the FA Cup is a West Ham that is not doing well and accumulates negative results.
The third round of the FA Cup is played
The oldest tournament in the world is disputed its third round, this is when the Premier League teams make their appearance and begin to raise the level of the tournament, the game we will see this Saturday will be Brentford vs West Ham, two Premier League teams that go through an atypical season and in this tournament may find the motivation to continue competing, it can also be a duel to try different things, in conclusion it will be a great soccer game.