Monza vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

How to watch Monza vs Inter Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +
What time is Monza vs Inter match for Serie A?
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:45 PM en Star +, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:45 PM on Star +
Key player - Inter
The presence of Edin Dzeko stands out in the Inter team. The 36-year-old Bosnian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this Serie A season, he has seven goals and two assists in 16 games played, where he has started 11 of them. He has a total of 1013 minutes.
Key player - Monza
The presence of Carlos Augusto stands out in Monza. The 24-year-old Brazilian defender is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this Serie A season, he has scored four goals in 15 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1312 minutes in total.
Monza vs Inter history
In Serie A...
This will be only the first time that Monza and Inter will meet in Serie A, as this is only the Red-and-White's first season in the top flight.
Inter
Inter resumed their activities in the current season with a key victory at home against Serie A leaders Napoli to close the gap between the two teams. Edin Dzeko scored the goal as the Nerazzurri beat the Gli Azurri at the Giuseppe Meazza.
For the team coached by Simone Inzaghi, it is of great importance to keep winning in order to keep a chance to fight for the title and to stay in the Champions League zone, so they are obliged to keep winning.
Inter is currently in fourth place in the standings with 33 points from 16 games played, the result of 11 wins and five defeats, and will be looking for their fourth win in a row.
Monza
Monza returned to competitive activity in the season with a valuable draw at the home of Fiorentina. Carlos Augusto was the scorer of the goal with which the "bianconeri" managed a draw against the Viola, who had started winning thanks to Arthur Cabral.
For the team coached by Raffaele Palladino, it is important to be able to take points from every game they play, as in their debut season in Serie A they want not only to make a good impression, but also to stay in the top flight.
Monza are currently 15th in the standings with 17 points after 16 games played, the result of five wins, two draws and nine defeats, and will be looking for their third win in their last five games to climb into the middle of the standings.