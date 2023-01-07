America vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here America vs Queretaro Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is America vs Queretaro match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on TUDN and ViX
Spain: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX Plus
Paraguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games America vs Queretaro
Queretaro 0-1 America, Apertura 2022
America 1-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2022
Queretaro 0-0 America, Apertura 2021
America 2-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2021
Queretaro 4-1 America, Apertura 2020
Key Player Queretaro
Key player America
Last lineup Queretaro (Apertura 2022)
Last lineup America
Thinking about the captain
"Regarding the captain, it is a dialogue that we have daily and we will resolve it in the week prior to the start of the tournament. There are several captains after Memo, such as Henry, Óscar and whoever presents it, will do so in the best way," he stated.