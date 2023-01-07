America vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
2:00 PMan hour ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Queretaro match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
1:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is America vs Queretaro match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game America vs Queretaro of January 7th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 6:00 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX Plus

Paraguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

1:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games America vs Queretaro

The Eagles have slightly dominated the series in recent matches with two wins, two draws and only one loss.

Queretaro 0-1 America, Apertura 2022

America 1-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2022

Queretaro 0-0 America, Apertura 2021

America 2-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2021

Queretaro 4-1 America, Apertura 2020

1:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Queretaro

Many changes for Los Gallos, but Ángel Sepúlveda, who will have to carry the weight of the offense and reflect it at home, because it looks like a very complicated tournament for Los Emplumados.
1:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player America

He closed 2022 with a great level and is expected to take the baton of America's midfield so that he can lead them towards good results, as is the case of Alejandro Zendejas, while it is being defined in which national team he will play, whether with the United States or with Mexico thinking about the 2026 World Cup.
1:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Queretaro (Apertura 2022)

4 Antonio Rodríguez, 17 Erik Vera, 3 Jordan Silva, 35 Kevin Balanta, 2 Omar Mendoza, 18 Pablo Barrera, 11 Mario Osuna, 202 Rodrigo López, 7 Leonardo Sequeira, 32 Ariel Nahuelán, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda.
1:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup America

27 Óscar Jiménez, 20 Richard Sánchez, 26 Israel Reyes, 14 Néstor Araujo, 4 Sebastián Cáceres, 7 Brian Rodríguez, 17 Alejandro Zendejas, 19 Miguel Layún, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 9 Roger Martínez, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez.
1:25 PM2 hours ago

Thinking about the captain

Fernando Ortiz stated a few days ago that after Memo Ochoa's departure, there was no definite captain for the matches, but the options could be between Óscar Jiménez and Henry Martín.

"Regarding the captain, it is a dialogue that we have daily and we will resolve it in the week prior to the start of the tournament. There are several captains after Memo, such as Henry, Óscar and whoever presents it, will do so in the best way," he stated.

1:20 PM2 hours ago

Queretaro: avoid the fine

With the vote of confidence in Mauro Gerk's project, remembering that they were last in the Apertura 2022, the mission of the Gallos Blancos del Queretaro is to avoid being at the bottom of the general table and to get out of the last places in the quotient to avoid the fine of not being relegated, as they have had seasons to forget that they will try not to have them since 2023 and giving a blow of authority in the first match will be key.
1:15 PM2 hours ago

America: for the championship

A new tournament begins for the Águilas del America with the mission of ending the four-year drought without a title and being able to say goodbye to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, before their manita de gato, with a longed-for title in the post-Guillermo Ochoa era, who will no longer be here and his place will be taken by Óscar Jiménez in a dispute with Luis Malagón. America failed to qualify for the SKY Cup Final, where it left some doubts, especially in defense, losing to Pumas and Cruz Azul.
1:10 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The America vs Queretaro match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
1:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: America vs Queretaro!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
