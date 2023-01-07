Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland Live Score Here
Speak up, Steve Cotterill!
"It is also not valid. this season only – look at some of the decisions we made, they were really, really bad. Really bad.
"And it doesn’t matter what you do. you can't get away from it. You cannot recover these points.
"They were great moments in the games. To receive three red cards in the round, I don't think I've had that in 28 years of management.
"I think the one with Ryan Bowman (in Cambridge on Boxing Day) - we probably could have appealed too.
"But the game footage was bad, we didn’t have the right angles to show that it was an obviously wrong decision by the referee, in case otherwise, we probably would have tried this too.
“The others, Luke Leahy – Can you get expelled for putting your hand on the back of someone's head? I can't believe what the referee saw.
“And on the weekend, when you are there? look at that one, the ball hitting Matthew Pennington in the shoulder – only You have to look at the rules and it shows in green (in a diagram) where it is. handball and penalty.
"A red card? bad enough. But a red card behind it - I don't understand, not really.
"It happened and it happened time and time again for us. I can't believe they could get it all so wrong.
“The referee on Saturday didn’t give himself time to think about it. To win an appeal, first of all, you must apply. it has to be right.
“But the work that has to be done on these appeals – you wouldn't believe it.
“It’s not the case. will take a look at this'. so much that needs to be done in them. They are really hard and time-consuming work.
"Fortunately, we won the appeals. But that doesn’t just happen; a lot of work involved.
"We worked really hard on this last week because of Luke too. It's been a good job by everyone on this - Brian (CEO Brian Caldwell) and Jayne (club secretary Jayne Bebb). There was a lot of contribution and a lot of help."
"We will need some rowdy supporters behind us this week because Sunderland will have them for sure. I think they've used up their share.
“They are going to be right behind Sunderland so we need our guys in the other three stands to really stay behind the lads and help out. ;them.
"It will be a tough game, they are a good team. I know Tony Mowbray very well. faced him a few times.
" It's a tough game, whichever side they put on. I think they will field a strong team."
"I think there have been some changes since we played in the league.
"I think their team has gotten a lot younger. É It's dynamic, they have a lot of complicated players, speed and of course a very good goalscorer who is on the move. kicking at Ross Stewart.
"Whether Tony is the incumbent or not, that is not the case. from our account. But I'm sure they have other players who can fill the void."


Speak up, Tony Mowbray!
“[Steve Cotterill] I'm a coach whose teams have always been aggressive and physical, and what I'm hoping is; It's a really hard game. We have to be at our best to ask them questions.''
“I am very proud of the FA Cup. I can remember the finals from 1970 – the whole day was amazing. Of course, the Premier League dictated how perhaps the bigger clubs see the FA Cup, but the big teams end up progressing a lot and it still is. It is a wonderful competition”.
“We don’t have the number of players available to massively change the team.
“Some players will have an opportunity, but they also had opportunities in the last few weeks – we have nine first-team players on the sidelines.
“In terms of “fringe players,” If you haven't seen it yet. Some young people will travel and can benefit from the experience of the first round of the team. We have to strike the balance.”
Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: "Jay made an immediate and positive impact last season and he was a huge part of our promotion. He has worked tirelessly during the current campaign but has found opportunities limited so it is right for his development that we are looking for a option for him to get more playing time in the right environment. Plymouth represent a great opportunity for Jay as he joins a team in great form, where demands and expectations are high. We think this puts him better for a comeback to the SAFC in the summer and we wish him well at Home Park.