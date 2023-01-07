Villarreal vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Villarreal vs Real Madrid live stream.
Where and how to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid live online
Villarreal vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the ESPN+ App.
What time is the match Villarreal vs Real Madrid, matchday 16 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 11:15 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:15 a.m.
Brazil: 11:15 a.m.
Chile: 11:15 a.m.
Colombia: 09:15 hours
Ecuador: 9:15 a.m.
Spain: 17:15 hours
United States: 9:15 a.m. PT and 11:15 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:15 hours
Paraguay: 11:15 a.m.
Peru: 11:15 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:15 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:15 a.m.
Japan: 09:15 a.m.
India: 09:15 AM
Nigeria: 0915 hours
South Africa: 09:15 AM
Australia: 11:15 AM
United Kingdom ET: 10:15 AM
Real Madrid Quotes
"My custom is on December 13, which is Santa Lucia. I don't ask for anything from the Kings, but the challenge is to match what we did in 2022. We will try to repeat it and if possible, improve it."
"Villarreal has changed a bit, they play soccer with a clear identity, they play well. It's going to be an entertaining match, because we also want to do our best. The squad is well, focused and motivated and in good physical condition."
"If someone asks me for advice, I'll give it, but at the moment no one has entered my office. Everyone is focused, we have a lot of games and the whole squad is going to be used. No one is complaining about not playing, everyone is focused on the job."
"Something has changed, Setién likes a lot of offensive soccer with good positioning on the field. It's going to be an open game. To win there we have to give our best. They come from playing good games, like against Valencia."
"I consider myself a person who does a spectacular job, who sometimes gets it right and sometimes not, and who is lucky to be at the best club in the world. Guardiola is a very great coach, he has given something new and interesting to soccer and he continues to win."
"They are different situations for each player. Those who played in the World Cup final don't need a lot of work, but those who stopped in November have had to work a little more. The reality is that the players are much more professional and they rest or stop but they always train. When they come back they are all in good condition. Before during the vacations they did everything but train."
"Tomorrow we will play a fresh team, most of those who did not play in the Cup. It is a team that is close to last year's team. And then in each match I will use the best players. The Spanish Super Cup is a very important title for us and I will try to put the best team."
"To be a starter I don't know, because for me it already is. In every match he is important, whether he starts or comes off the bench. There are no starters, very few. I have rotated little Vini and Benzema, but Karim is injured and Rodrygo has played as 9. The important thing is that he can play in any attacking position, because his quality is so great that the position matters, he is not a specialist in positions, but in attacking soccer."
"There are a lot of young players, like Enzo, a lot of midfielders who are coming out, some Spanish. Bellingham is one of them, but I'll stick with my midfielders, who are very good, especially the young ones, like Valverde, Camavinga or Tchouaméni. We have a lot of young players.
