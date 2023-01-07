PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam match for Eredivisie Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam of January 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Sparta Rotterdam last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Nick Olij, Adil Auassar, Bart Vriends, Mica Pinto, Shurandy Sambo, Arno Verschueren, Jeremy Van Mullem, Joshua Kitolano, Tobias Lauritsen, Vito van Crooij and Sven Mijnans.
PSV Eindhoven last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Walter Benítez, Armando Obispo, André Ramalho, Philipp Max, Philip Mwene, Joey Veerman, Érick Gutiérrez, Ibrahim Sangaré, Luuk de Jong, Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons.
Sparta Rotterdam Players to Watch
There are three Sparta Rotterdam players that we should be aware of and that play a very important role in the team. The first is midfielder Arno Verschueren (#25), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 6 goals in 12 games played and he scored in the last game against Fortuna Sittard. Another player is Vito van Crooij (#18), he plays in the forward position and at the age of 26 is the team's best assister with 5 assists in 14 games. And finally, we should be aware of midfielder Tobias Lauritsen (#14), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 5 goals in just 14 games played. He has been a great substitute who gives the team a change every time he steps on the field.
Sparta Rotterdam in the tournament
Sparta Rotterdam had a good start to the season in the Eredivisie, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 14 of the tournament they have a total of 24 points with 7 games won, 3 tied and 4 lost. They are located in the sixth position of the general table and if they want to steal fifth place from AZ they must win the game. Their last game was on Friday, November 11, 2022, in a 1-1 draw against FC Twente at Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel. Saturday's game will be very difficult as PSV Eindhoven is one of the best teams in the Eredivisie and they have only lost four times in the entire tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they are playing as a visitor, however they could surprise and win.
PSV Eindhoven Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to PSV Eindhoven's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Sparta Rotterdam. Midfielder Xavi Simons (#7) is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 8 goals in 14 games and also the best assister with 4 assists. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Guus Til (#20), he plays in the midfielder position and is the second highest scorer of the team with 5 goals in 12 games played. He got his fifth last game against FC Emmen and could get his sixth on Saturday. Finally, midfielder Joey Veerman (#23) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest assister on the team with 3 assists.
PSV Eindhoven in the tournament
The Eindhoven soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the Eredivisie (first soccer division of the Netherlands) well, they are in the third position of the general table with 10 games won, 0 tied and 4 lost, getting 30 points . PSV Eindhoven seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last match was on November 12, ending in a 1-0 loss against AZ Alkmaar at the Philips Stadion. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Philips Stadion is located in the city of Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It will host this match and has a capacity of 35,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 12, 1910 and is currently the home of PSV Eindhoven that plays in the Eredivisie.