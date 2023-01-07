Juventus vs Udinese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italian Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Juventus vs Udinese match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Udinese of January 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 6:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Udinese last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becão, Enzo Ebosse, Nehuén Pérez, Tolgay Arslan, Sandi Lovric, Walace, Destiny Udogie, Roberto Pereyra, Isaac Success and Beto.
Juventus last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Weston McKennie, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Matìas Soulè, Arkadiusz Milik and Fabio Miretti.
Udinese Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Udinese's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Juventus. The Portuguese striker Beto (#9), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 6 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Gerard Deulofeu (#10), he plays in the forward position and is the team's best assister with 6 assists in 15 games played. He had his sixth assist last game and could get his seventh on Saturday. Finally, midfielder Lazar Samardzic (#24) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest scorer this season with 3 goals in 15 games played and we could see him get his fourth goal against Juventus.
Udinese in the tournament
The Udine soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the eighth position of the general table with 6 games won, 7 tied and 3 lost, getting 25 points. . The game on Saturday will be very difficult as Juventus is a good team and they are in a better position than Udinese. Their last game was on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, they drew 1-1 against Empoli at the Dacia Arena and thus achieved their seventh draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Juventus players to watch
There are three Juventus players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 6 goals in 10 games played and he scored in the last game against Torino. Another player is Filip Kostic (#17), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 30 is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 16 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Arkadiusz Milik (#14), he is the second highest scorer for the team this season with 5 goals, he is a great substitute who always helps his team win and we could see him score the Saturday.
Juventus in the tournament
Juventus has had a great start to the season in Serie A, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 16 of the tournament they have a total of 34 points after 10 games won, 4 tied and 2 lost. They are located in the third position of the general table and if they want to steal second place from AC Milan they will have to win the game. Juventus seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions of this tournament. Their last game was on January 4, ending in a 1-0 victory against Cremonese at the Giovanni Zini and thus they got their tenth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Allianz Stadium is located in the city of Turin, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 41,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2011, it is currently the home of Juventus Football Club of Serie A and its construction cost 155 million euros.