Mallorca vs Valladolid Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Mallorca vs Valladolid live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mallorca vs Valladolid live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio de Son Moix. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
7:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Mallorca vs Valladolid online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Mallorca vs Valladolid can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

7:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Mallorca vs Valladolid, matchday 16 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Mallorca vs Valladolid match on January 7, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:30 hours

Bolivia: 13:30 pm

Brazil: 13:30 hours

Chile: 13:30 hours

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Spain: 7:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 11:30 AM 

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:30 AM

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Real Madrid Statements

Javier Aguirre spoke before facing Valladolid: "The rival has some injuries and some suspensions, but it's part of the championship. We coaches have to adapt, that's why we have longer squads. They will replace the absences of Sergio León and company with quality players, that's for sure".

"After Pontevedra, we are much better, stronger because we recovered our essence. It was not an easy match, but we always work better with a victory and in a different state of mind. I think we will give a different image compared to the match in Getafe. They are different opponents and it will be a different match."

"I see the team in good spirits and strengthened. It is true that there is fatigue because Pontevedra's pitch was a bit heavy because it had rained a lot and it was 120 minutes. We will try to put out a fresh team and with the desire to win to try to start the year well on our field."

"Baba is recovered from his flu. Valjente has a little discomfort that will not prevent him from playing. Both are coming back, but I still have the night to decide. According to the doctor, they are ready to play.

"When you go to the Bernabéu you also have to win. I prefer to go day by day. I said that I felt that the break was good for us to rest, but it was bad for us because it caught us in a good physical and emotional moment and demoralized us, then we took the hit in Getafe. The Cup was good for us because we got back to winning and to ourselves. Tomorrow we will try to win the match".

7:40 AM2 hours ago

How is Valladolid coming along?

Valladolid lost against Alavés in the Copa del Rey and was eliminated, in addition to losing against Real Madrid in LaLiga.

7:35 AM2 hours ago

How is Mallorca coming?

Mallorca eliminated Pontevedra in the Copa del Rey and lost to Getafe by two goals to nil in LaLiga, so they will be looking for three points in this competition.

7:30 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Son Moix stadium

The Mallorca vs Valladolid match will be played at the Son Moix Stadium, located in Mallorca, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Mallorca vs Valladolid, matchday 16 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio de Son Moix, at 12:30 pm.
VAVEL Logo