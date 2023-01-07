Sheffield vs Newcastle United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United match for English FA Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United of January 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 7:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Newcastle United last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Miguel Almirón.
Sheffield Wednesday last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Cameron Dawson, Mark Mcguinness, Reece James, Liam Palmer, Will Vaulks, George Byers, Josh Windass, Marvin Johnson, Mallik Wilks, Michael Smith, and Callum Paterson.
Newcastle United Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Newcastle United's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Sheffield Wednesday. The player Miguel Almirón (#24) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 9 goals in 18 games played and he scored one goal last game against Leicester City. He is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Saturday. Next up is Kieran Trippier (#2), he plays in the defensive position, during the tournament he has managed 4 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, Callum Wilson (#9) the 30-year-old player who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 6 goals in 13 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday.
Newcastle United in the tournament
Newcastle United had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the third position of the general table after 9 wins, 8 draws and 1 loss, together with 35 points. It is Newcastle United's first game in the FA Cup, in the third round of the tournament is when they join the Premier League and Championship teams. Their last game was on January 3, it resulted in a 0-0 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and in that way they got their eighth draw in the Premier League. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Sheffield Wednesday Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Sheffield Wednesday's offense. The first is Josh Windass (#11), he plays in the midfielder position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 7 goals in 22 English League One games. The next player is midfielder Barry Bannan (#10), in 22 games played he has 4 goals and 6 assists, making him the team's top assister in English League One. Finally, 31-year-old striker Michael Smith (#24), is the team's second highest scorer with 7 goals in 20 games played and we could see him scoring on Saturday against Newcastle United.
Sheffield Wednesday in the tournament
Sheffield Wednesday is the second place in the English League One (third division of England), has 42 points after 15 games won, 7 tied and 3 lost. In the FA Cup they managed to get past the first stage by winning 2-0 against Morecambe at Hillsborough Stadium, the second stage faced Mansfield Town and won 2-1 at Hillsborough Stadium. Their last game was against Cambridge United on January 2, the game ended in a 5-0 win at Hillsborough Stadium and thus they secured their 15th victory in English League One. They come as the least favorites to win this match, without However, they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Hillsborough Stadium is located in the city of Sheffield, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 39,732 spectators and is the home of Sheffield Wednesday of the English League One. It was inaugurated on September 2, 1899 and underwent a remodeling in 1914.