Sampdoria vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Serie A Match
Photo: VAVEL

LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM

Follow here Sampdoria vs Napoli Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Sampdoria vs Napoli live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Luigi Ferrarise Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:55 AM

How to watch Sampdoria vs Napoli Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, January 7th 2023.

USA Time: 12:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

6:50 AM

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Sampdoria vs Napoli: match for the in Serie A Match?

This is the start time of the game Sampdoria vs Napoli: of wednesday, january 8, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, January 8 2023.

14:00 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Sunday, January 8 2023.

13:00 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Sunday, January 8 2023.

14:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Sunday, January 8 2023.

14:00 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Sunday, January 8 2023.

12:00 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Sunday, January 8 2023.

12:00 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Sunday, January 8 2023..

18:00 hours

 In Movistar Liga de Campeones.

Canada

Sunday, January 8 2023.

12:00 hours

 In FuboTV Canada.

USA

Sunday, January 8 2023.

12:00 hours

In Paramount +.

Mexico

Sunday, January 8 2023.

11:00 hours

 In Star.

Paraguay

 Sunday, January 8 2023.

13:00 hours

In Star.

Peru

Sunday, January 8 2023.

12:00 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Sunday, January 8 2023.

14:00 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Sunday, January 8 2023.

13:00 hours

 In Star.

 

6:45 AM

Last clashes

The last 5 clashes between these two teams have been in Napoli's favor, in the last game the Neapolitans won by one goal.

- Napoli 1-0 Sampdoria | January 9, 2022

- Napoli 4-0 Sampdoria | September 23, 2022

- Napoli 2-0 Sampdoria : April 11, 2022

- Napoli 2-1 Sampdoria : 13 December 2022

- Napoli 4-2 Sampdoria | 03 February 2022

Last duel won by Sampdoria was on September 2, 2018 from 3 goals to 1.

6:40 AM

Possible Lineups

Napoli started against Inter with a 4-3-3 with Meret, Di Lorenzo, Olivera, Kim Min-Jae, Rrahmani, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.

Hirving Lozano, Giovanni Simeone, Elif Elmas and Giacomo Raspadori were substituted.

For Sampdoria with a 3-4-1-2 started against Sassuolo with Audero, Amione, Nuytinck, Bereszynski, Leris, Viera, Rincon, Augello, Verre, Lammers and Gabbiadni.

Jeison Murillo, Nicola Murru and Daniele Montevago came on as substitutes.

6:35 AM

Watch out for this Napoli player

Hirving Lozano is the star of this Neapolitan team, with 15 games this season in Serie A, the Mexican has scored 3 goals and 3 assists. Chucky has also scored one goal so far in the Champions League.
6:30 AM

Watch out for this Sampdoria player

Tomas Rincon is the player to watch, the 34 year old Venezuelan is one of the most experienced elements of the squad, with 14 games played in the squad and has generated 2 assists so far this season. In the Coppa Italia he only played in 2 games and was blanked.
6:25 AM

How are Napoli coming?

The current leader of the competition with 41 points, the Neapolitans have been in a great level, but unfortunately they lost in the return of Serie A Against Inter by one goal. The goal was scored by Edin Dzeko. In this game the Mexican Lozano did not enter the starting lineup, it is expected that in this game he can return to his position.

The Partenopeos will have a complicated next day against Juventus and the round of 16 of the Italian Cup against Cremonese, they will return to the league to face Salernitana and the Blues will close against Roma.

Italian coach Luciano Spalleti spoke to the media prior to the game and had this to say.


"Our reaction in tomorrow's game will be important. In practice I saw the seriousness and professionalism necessary to continue with our work."


"We do not want to settle for the current classification, we are going to play every game as we have always done. Tomorrow we have a complicated match".

6:20 AM

How does Sampdoria arrive?

The blue circle team arrives to this game with multiple injuries, Conti, Winks, Pusseto, De Luca and their captain Quagliarella. Before the start of the league this year, they had different friendlies, winning 3 games and drawing 2. With TS Galaxy, Ligorna and Kaisar Kyzlorda they won by 3 and 5 goals. Against Adana Demirspor and Dynamo Dresden they drew 2 goals.

In the return to Serie A, Sassuolo lost away to La Samp, with goals from Manolo Gabbiadini and Tommaso Augello.

Sampdoria is one of the teams that day after day are playing for relegation, they are with 9 points in the 18th position, behind them Cremonese and Hellas Verona. Their aspiration is to get out of that zone by beating Spezia, Sassuolo and Monza.

Their next games will be in the Italian Cup in the round of 16 against Fiorentina, Empoli, Udinese, Atalanta and Monza will be their next matches and they will need to get 3 points to overcome their problems.

6:15 AM

The Stadium

The Luigi Ferraris Stadium, home of two Italian teams, Genoa and Sampdoria, is located in Genoa, Italy. It has a capacity for 36, 599 spectators. It was expanded twice in 1934 and 1990. With more than 111 years of existence, inaugurated on January 22, 1911.
6:10 AM

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Serie A Match Sampdoria vs Napoli LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
