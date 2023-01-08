Boca Juniors vs Independiente LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Independiente Live Score in Friendly Game 2023
What time is Boca Juniors vs Independiente match for Friendly Game 2023?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Boca Juniors vs Independiente
Boca Juniors 2-2 Independiente | 2022
Independiente 2-2 Boca Juniors | 2022
Independiente 1-0 Boca Juniors | 2021
Independiente 1-1 Boca Juniors | 2021
Independiente 1-2 Boca Juniors | 2020
Key Player Independiente
Key player Boca Juniors
He highlighted the recruitment
"We did things very well, Hugo gave calm and tranquility, he knows a lot about the club and I think that the way we compete can give him a plus when it comes to continue. He came in at a difficult time. You can see how he is in the matches and the same happens on a day-to-day basis".