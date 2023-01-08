Boca Juniors vs Independiente LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023
Image: Infobae

3:00 PM27 minutes ago

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Independiente Live Score in Friendly Game 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Independiente match for the Friendly Game 2023.
2:55 PM32 minutes ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Independiente match for Friendly Game 2023?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Independiente of January 7th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ViX

Spain: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

2:50 PM37 minutes ago

Last games Boca Juniors vs Independiente

The series has been very even in the last five matches, with one win apiece and three draws.

Boca Juniors 2-2 Independiente | 2022

Independiente 2-2 Boca Juniors | 2022

Independiente 1-0 Boca Juniors | 2021

Independiente 1-1 Boca Juniors | 2021

Independiente 1-2 Boca Juniors | 2020

2:45 PM42 minutes ago

Key Player Independiente

A player with a lot of experience is 35-year-old Uruguayan striker Martin Cauteruccio, who could be key throughout the season not only for what he does on the field, but what he does off the field with his great experience playing in different leagues.
2:40 PMan hour ago

Key player Boca Juniors

Despite the title, Darío Benedetto arrives with a thirst for revenge because it was not one of his best campaigns and he will be looking to start fine-tuning his aim for the start of the Argentine championship.
Foto: AP
Image: AP
2:35 PMan hour ago

He highlighted the recruitment

It should be noted that Hugo Ibarra will be the coach of the Xeneizes for the following season, so Marcos Rojo confessed that this has been key to the team's confidence:

"We did things very well, Hugo gave calm and tranquility, he knows a lot about the club and I think that the way we compete can give him a plus when it comes to continue. He came in at a difficult time. You can see how he is in the matches and the same happens on a day-to-day basis".

2:30 PMan hour ago

Independiente: changing the outlook

Independiente did not have the best of campaigns last tournament, but now they will seek to return to the top of the Argentine League and undoubtedly these friendly games will help them. Their debut will take place on January 28 when they visit Talleres.
2:25 PMan hour ago

Boca Juniors: preparation of the champion

Although Boca Juniors is still a few weeks away from its debut in the Argentine League, they will have to prepare arduously because they will be playing the Final of the Argentine Super Cup against Racing, so it will be important to get into rhythm in their quest to win another title on January 20. Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who has recently arrived, is yet to make his debut.
2:20 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Boca Juniors vs Independiente match will be played at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, in San Juan, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
2:15 PMan hour ago

Boca Juniors vs Independiente!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
