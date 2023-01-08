Monterrey vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

6:00 PM25 minutes ago

5:55 PM30 minutes ago

How and where to watch Rayados vs Chivas live online in Liga MX

The match will be broadcasted live on television on Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2. 

To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you will also be able to find it at FOX Sports App. 

5:50 PM35 minutes ago

Latest Chivas lineup

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last game:

1. E. Andrada.

33. S. Medina.

3. C. Montes.

20. S. Vegas.

17. J. Gallardo.

29. R. Aguirre.

11. M. Meza.

5. M. Kranevitter.

27. L. Romo.

9. G. Berterame.

5:45 PM40 minutes ago

Last Rayados lineup

This is how the home team came out to face its rival in the last game of the previous tournament:

23. M. Jimenez.

13. J. Orozco.

15. L. Olivas.

3. G. Sepulveda.

17. J. Sanchez.

26. C. Calderon.

20. F. Beltran.

30. S. Flores.

11. I. Brizuela.

10. A. Vega.

25. R. Alvarado.

5:40 PMan hour ago

Chivas' key player

The visiting team will be looking to do some damage on offense with a player who stood out from the rest last season, Alexis Vega. 

The Mexican national team player has put on a great show in some games last season, so his performance today and throughout the tournament will be very important for his team to score goals. 

5:35 PMan hour ago

Rayados' key player

One of the players who needs to shine again for the home team is none other than Rogelio Funes Mori. The forward, naturalized as a Mexican, will have the chance to lead the offense and look for goals that will give Monterrey important victories.

5:30 PMan hour ago

Chivas seeks to improve

Veljko Paunovic's project is totally new, however, he will have to look at the mistakes of the past in order not to make them again. 

In the previous season, Chivas had a rather irregular tournament, in which they qualified for the playoffs with good performances at the end of the tournament, but when they faced Puebla, they were eliminated in a penalty shootout. 
In preseason they looked with renewed energy and will surely seek to have a better season than last season. 

5:25 PMan hour ago

Monterrey wants to be a protagonist

Despite having been knocked out in the semifinal against the team that was champion in the previous tournament, the team from the northern border wants to do things better to advance to the final this season and fight for the Liga MX title.

It is a team that is very well assembled and with a solid project that could surprise everyone by being crowned this season, although much will depend on how it starts and closes the regular season tournament. 

5:20 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the BBVA

The Monterrey vs Guadalajara match will be played at the BBVA stadium, in Nuevo León, Mexico with a capacity of 53,500 people.

This sports venue is home to Club de Fútbol Monterrey of Mexico's First Division and was inaugurated on August 2, 2015 with the eighth edition of the Eusébio Cup in a match against Benfica of Portugal, with a score of 3-0 in favor of Monterrey. 

The first goal scored in this stadium was by canterano César Montes, in the aforementioned match. 

Despite its recent creation, the stadium was chosen to be one of the host stadiums for the 2026 World Cup to be played in Mexico, the United States and Canada. 

5:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Rayados vs Chivas Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

The Liga MX regular season begins today in Nuevo Leon, with a match between two teams that should fight for the title in this Clausura 2023. 

In the previous tournament, the Rayados team came very close to playing in the final, but was eliminated by Pachuca, who later won the championship.

The Guadalajara team played in the repechage but lost to Puebla on penalties, which prevented them from advancing to the playoffs. 

 

