Monterrey vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Latest Chivas lineup
1. E. Andrada.
33. S. Medina.
3. C. Montes.
20. S. Vegas.
17. J. Gallardo.
29. R. Aguirre.
11. M. Meza.
5. M. Kranevitter.
27. L. Romo.
9. G. Berterame.
Last Rayados lineup
23. M. Jimenez.
13. J. Orozco.
15. L. Olivas.
3. G. Sepulveda.
17. J. Sanchez.
26. C. Calderon.
20. F. Beltran.
30. S. Flores.
11. I. Brizuela.
10. A. Vega.
25. R. Alvarado.
Chivas' key player
The Mexican national team player has put on a great show in some games last season, so his performance today and throughout the tournament will be very important for his team to score goals.
Chivas seeks to improve
In the previous season, Chivas had a rather irregular tournament, in which they qualified for the playoffs with good performances at the end of the tournament, but when they faced Puebla, they were eliminated in a penalty shootout.
In preseason they looked with renewed energy and will surely seek to have a better season than last season.
Monterrey wants to be a protagonist
It is a team that is very well assembled and with a solid project that could surprise everyone by being crowned this season, although much will depend on how it starts and closes the regular season tournament.
The match will be played at the BBVA
This sports venue is home to Club de Fútbol Monterrey of Mexico's First Division and was inaugurated on August 2, 2015 with the eighth edition of the Eusébio Cup in a match against Benfica of Portugal, with a score of 3-0 in favor of Monterrey.
The first goal scored in this stadium was by canterano César Montes, in the aforementioned match.
Despite its recent creation, the stadium was chosen to be one of the host stadiums for the 2026 World Cup to be played in Mexico, the United States and Canada.
The Liga MX regular season begins today in Nuevo Leon, with a match between two teams that should fight for the title in this Clausura 2023.
In the previous tournament, the Rayados team came very close to playing in the final, but was eliminated by Pachuca, who later won the championship.
The Guadalajara team played in the repechage but lost to Puebla on penalties, which prevented them from advancing to the playoffs.
