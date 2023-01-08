Estonia vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game
Photo: Disclosure/Estonia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:55 PMan hour ago

Watch Estonia vs Iceland Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Estonia vs Iceland match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:50 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Tamm!

"As I had to decline previous invitations due to injuries, the satisfaction came. I felt that now was my chance", he described the initial emotions. Your health is good. good today: "We hope he is well. At the moment, nothing can be felt."

"Despite being a young player, I am currently starting my sixth season in the representative team. I feel this leadership role is in order. slowly being transferred to me. Deep down, I like it."

 

"Since the injuries happened last season, I feel deep down that I still have something to do here in Estonia. Before leaving Estonia, I would like to end the season like this, to be even the top scorer. É This is what Deep down I want to achieve. Last season was incomplete for me. I couldn’t realize my full potential", he admitted.

"I will take one day at a time. That's what I've learned in my short career. Here anything can happen overnight. I want to take advantage of my opportunity", said the striker.

"Life in the A-Team is unique. definitely different [compared to the base categories]. All the background forces that are with the team, the players, all that atmosphere and professionalism. Even if you go there; and light only the little ones in the backpack, the rest is up to you. done side to side. É different", he compared. “It adds more value and I feel more confident. Their experience helps me too, he thought.

11:45 PM2 hours ago

Estonia likely!

Hein; Lilander, Peeteson, Mets, Marten Kuusk, Kallaste; Vassijev, Soomets, Shein; Sorga, Sappinen.
11:40 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to Estonia?

Estonia arrives for the confrontation with a victory against Lithuania, breaking the negative result against Latvia. In the last 10 games, there were five wins, three losses and two draws.
11:35 PM2 hours ago

Iceland squad!

goalkeepers

Frederik Schram – 6 games

Hákon Rafn Valdimarsson – 3 games

Patrik Sigurður Gunnarsson – 2 games

Other players

Andri Lucas Guðjohnsen – 12 games, 2 goals

Arnór Ingvi Traustason – 44 games, 5 goals

Aron Bjarnason – 0 games, 0 goals

Aron Sigurðarson – 6 games, 2 goals

Bjarni Mark Antonsson - 2 games, 0 goals

Dagur Dan Þórhallsson – 2 games, 0 goals

Damir Muminovic – 4 games, 0 goals

Danijel Dejan Djuric – 1 game, 0 goals

Davidð Kristján Ólafsson – 11 games, 0 goals

Guðlaugur Victor Pálsson – 31 games, 1 goal

Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson – 7 games, 0 goals

Ísak Snær Þorvaldsson – 2 games, 0 goals

Júlíus Magnússon – 3 games, 0 goals

Kristall Máni Ingason – 2 games, 0 goals

Nakkvi Þeyr Þórisson - 0 games, 0 goals

Róbert Orri Þorkelsson – 2 games, 0 goals

Sævar Atli Magnusson - 0 games, 0 goals

Sveinn Aron Guðjohnsen – 17 games, 1 goal

Valgeir Lunddal Friðriksson – 4 games, 0 goals

Viktor Örlygur Andrason – 3 games, 0 goals.

11:30 PM2 hours ago

Likely Iceland!

Gunnarsson; Sampsted, Thrandarson, Gretarsson, Olafsson; Haraldsson, Bodarson, Johannesson; Sidgurdsson, Anderson, Gudjohsen.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to Iceland?

Iceland arrives for the confrontation with two consecutive victories in the last two games against Lithuania and Latvia, in the Baltic Cup.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

ICELAND!

Photo: Disclosure/Iceland
Photo: Disclosure/Iceland
11:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Nora Stadium

The Estonia vs Iceland game will be played at Nora Stadiumr, with a capacity of 2.000 people.
11:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the International Friendly: Estonia vs Iceland live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo