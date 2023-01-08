Estonia vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Estonia vs Iceland Live Score Here
Speak, Tamm!
"I will take one day at a time. That's what I've learned in my short career. Here anything can happen overnight. I want to take advantage of my opportunity", said the striker.
"Life in the A-Team is unique. definitely different [compared to the base categories]. All the background forces that are with the team, the players, all that atmosphere and professionalism. Even if you go there; and light only the little ones in the backpack, the rest is up to you. done side to side. É different", he compared. “It adds more value and I feel more confident. Their experience helps me too, he thought.
Estonia likely!
How do you get to Estonia?
Iceland squad!
Frederik Schram – 6 games
Hákon Rafn Valdimarsson – 3 games
Patrik Sigurður Gunnarsson – 2 games
Other players
Andri Lucas Guðjohnsen – 12 games, 2 goals
Arnór Ingvi Traustason – 44 games, 5 goals
Aron Bjarnason – 0 games, 0 goals
Aron Sigurðarson – 6 games, 2 goals
Bjarni Mark Antonsson - 2 games, 0 goals
Dagur Dan Þórhallsson – 2 games, 0 goals
Damir Muminovic – 4 games, 0 goals
Danijel Dejan Djuric – 1 game, 0 goals
Davidð Kristján Ólafsson – 11 games, 0 goals
Guðlaugur Victor Pálsson – 31 games, 1 goal
Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson – 7 games, 0 goals
Ísak Snær Þorvaldsson – 2 games, 0 goals
Júlíus Magnússon – 3 games, 0 goals
Kristall Máni Ingason – 2 games, 0 goals
Nakkvi Þeyr Þórisson - 0 games, 0 goals
Róbert Orri Þorkelsson – 2 games, 0 goals
Sævar Atli Magnusson - 0 games, 0 goals
Sveinn Aron Guðjohnsen – 17 games, 1 goal
Valgeir Lunddal Friðriksson – 4 games, 0 goals
Viktor Örlygur Andrason – 3 games, 0 goals.