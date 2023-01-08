Pumas vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Pumas vs Juarez Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the Liga MX is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Pumas vs Juarez live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Pumas vs Juarez Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Sunday, January 8
USA Time: 13:00 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): VIX+
USA TV channel (Spanish): No options
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Pumas vs Juarez match for Clausura 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Pumas vs Juarez match on January 8th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 hrs
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs
Brazil: 14:00 hrs
Chile: 13:00 hrs
Colombia: 10:00 hrs
Ecuador: 12:00 hrs
Spain: 20:00 hrs
USA: 12:00 hrs PT y 13:00 hrs ET
Mexico: 12:00 hrs
Paraguay: 12:00 hrs
Peru: 14:00 hrs
Uruguay: 14:00 hrs
Venezuela: 13:00 hrs
Key player Bravos
Jordan Sierra: One of the new reinforcements of the Bravos de Juárez is Jordan Sierra. This 25-year-old midfielder, who has played in Toluca, Tigres, Querétaro, among others, is a player with great condition and good body to go forward and participate in the offensive line. The Ecuadorian player arrived in Mexico in 2017 and wants to continue playing soccer, now in the border squad.
Key player Pumas UNAM
Dani Alves: The Brazilian veteran will have a new revenge in this new tournament. He arrived in the Apertura 2022 and after many comments about his physical condition and the position in which Andres Lillini placed him, Dani was able to participate on the field both offensively with filtered passes and defensively with long coverages. This player, who has just played in the World Cup with Brazil, will be looking to vindicate himself with the Auriazul fans.
Last lineup Juarez
A. Talavera, C. Salcedo,E. Velazquez, M. Olivera, F. Arce, A. Medina, F. Nevarez, J. Dueñas, D.García, D. Machis y G. Fernández.
Last lineup Pumas
J. González, E. Galindo, J. Dinenno, U. Rivas, A. Aldrete, G. Del Prete, A. Ortiz, J. Ruvalcaba, P. Bennevendo ,E. Alaffita y D. González.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Pumas vs Juárez game will be Oscar Macias Romo; Pablo Israel Hernández, first line; César Arturo Cerritos, second line; Guillermo Pacheco, fourth assistant.
How does Juarez arrive?
On the other hand, the Bravos of Ciudad Juarez, coached by Hernán Cristante, last tournament managed to reach their second playoff in their history by being ranked 11th and facing Toluca; however, the Red Devils left the Bravos out after a convincing 3-0 score, thus concluding their participation in the Apertura 2022. In the preseason, the border team did not fare very well with three defeats: against Xolos de Tijuana, Queretaro, and the most recent against Leon, where Ángel Mena scored for the Esmeraldas to win by a score of 1-0.
How does Pumas arrive?
Pumas UNAM is starting a new cycle and, after the dismissal of Andres Lillini, Rafael Puente del Río will now be in charge of Miguel Mejía Barón's project so that the university team can achieve its eighth star. During the preseason, the blue and gold team played in the Sky Cup and, in their last match, won 2-0 against America, their only victory in the competition. Pumas was eliminated in the group stage after two draws, one loss and one win. In the Apertura 2022, they failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing in 16th place with 14 points.
Matchday 1
Liga MX is back! The continuation of Matchday 1 of the 2023 Closing Tournament resumes today. At noon today, as usual, Pumas UNAM will be playing at home and making their debut against Bravos de Juarez, who want to start the tournament on the right foot and cause a surprise away from home. Both teams owed a debt to their fans in the last tournament and want to settle the debt in this new opportunity to lift the highest trophy in Mexican football.
The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico Universitario
The Pumas - Juarez match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico Universitario, in CDMX, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm (ET).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Pumas vs Juarez Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!