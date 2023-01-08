Utrecht vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Utrecht vs Feyenoord live?
If you want to watch the match Utrecht vs Feyenoord live on TV, your option is ESPN +
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Utrecht vs Feyenoord?
This is the starting time of the match Utrecht vs Feyenoord in several countries:
Argentina: 6:15 AM
Bolivia: 6:15 AM
Brazil: 7:15 AM
Chile: 6:15 AM
Colombia: 5:15 AM
Ecuador: 5:15 AM
USA (ET): 6:15 AM
Spain: 12:15 PM
Mexico: 5:15 AM
Paraguay: 6:15 AM
Peru: 6:15 AM
Uruguay: 6:15 AM
Venezuela: 6:15 AM
England : 11.15 AM
Australia : 20:15 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Feyenoord
Danilo has nine goals and two assists this season. The Brazilian striker has been one of Feyenoord's free transfers from Ajax.
Watch out for this player in Utrecht
Bas Dost is the club's top scorer with six goals and one assist. The 33-year-old striker from the Netherlands has not scored since November 12.
How is Feyenoord coming along?
Feyenoord have played a total of five friendlies during this winter break for the World Cup in Qatar and have won four of them. They have seven consecutive matches without defeat in the local competition and have not lost there since September 18. Right now they are leaders of the Eredivisie with 33 points, three ahead of Ajax. In the UEFA Europa League they have already qualified directly for the round of 16;
How is Utrecht coming along?
Utrecht have lost both friendlies they have played during the winter break, although they have won their last four matches in the Eredivisie. Right now they are in the top position with a total of 24 points, i.e. in the European places and six points away from the UEFA Champions League places.
Background
Numerous clashes with these two teams with a balance in favor of Feyenoord who has won 62 times, 18 times Utrecht has won and 30 times the duel has ended in a draw. The last time they met was at the end of April 2022 in which Feyenoord won 2-1 In six of the last seven meetings Feyenoord have won or drawn.
Venue: The match will be played at the Galgenwaard stadium built in 1970 with a capacity of 23750 spectators.
Preview of the match
Utrecht and Feyenoord meet in the match corresponding to the 15th matchday of the Eredivisie.
