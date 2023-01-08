Nijmegen vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Nijmegen vs Ajax live?
If you want to watch the match Nijmegen vs AJax live, you can follow the game on TV through ESPN +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Nijmegen vs Ajax?
This is the starting time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 8:30 AM
Colombia: 7:30 AM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
USA (ET): 8:30 AM
Spain: 14:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 8:30 AM
Peru: 8:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 8:30 AM
England: 13: 30 AM
Australia : 22:30 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Ajax
Steven Bergwijn has 11 goals and three assists this season, eight of them in domestic competition, making him the second highest scorer in the Eredivisie. The 25-year-old winger arrives after playing in the Qatar World Cup with the Netherlands;
Watch out for this player at Nijmegen
Pedro David has four goals and two assists this season. The 24-year-old Portuguese striker has been one of the reinforcements of this team during the summer market after arriving as a free agent from Sporting de Portugal;
How is Ajax coming along?
Ajax arrive after playing three friendlies during this break in which they were defeated by Blackburn, although they beat Volendam and Telstar. In addition, they have not won in their last three official matches. The last time they won was on November 1 when they beat Rangers 1-3 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. They are in second place in the Eredivisie with 30 points, just three points behind the leaders, currently Feyenoord. After finishing third in the UEFA Champions League, they will face Uni & oacute;n Berón in the round of 32.
How is Nijmegen coming along?
They have just lost by the minimum in a friendly match they played against FC Emmen. They have won the last two matches they have played in the Eredivisie, in which they are in ninth place with 17 points, seven points away from the European places and six points ahead of the relegation zone.
Background
In the balance between Nijmegen and Ajax a favorable balance for the latter who has won 64 times, three times Nijmegen has won and the other 16 remaining clashes ended in a draw. The last time they met was at the end of April 2022 in which Ajax won with a goal from Brobbey two minutes before the end of the match. This team has won the last four matches between these two teams.
Venue: The match will be played at the Goffertstadion, which was built in 1939 and has a capacity of 12500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Nijmegen and Ajax meet in the match corresponding to the 15th matchday of the Eredivisie.
