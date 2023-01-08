Aston Villa vs Stevenage LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup
6:00 AM40 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Aston Villa vs Stevenage

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Aston Villa vs Stevenage live, as well as the latest news from Villa Park. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Aston Villa vs Stevenage?

The match between Aston Villa vs Stevenage can be followed on television through ESPN +

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

5:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Aston Villa vs Stevenage match?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries

 Argentina: 8:30 hrs.

Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.

Brazil: 11:30 hrs.

Chile: 10:30 hrs.

Colombia: 10:30 hrs.

Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.

Spain: 17:30 hrs.

México: 10:30 hrs.

Paraguay: 11: 30 hrs.

Peru: 10:30 hrs.

Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.

England: 16: 30 hrs

EEUU:12:30 hrs.

Australia: 01:00 hrs.

5:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player at Stevenage

The midfielder Jordan Roberts, 29 years old, has eight goals and one assist this season. This has been one of the reinforcements of this team since he arrived in the summer market as a free agent from Motherwell. He has not scored since last December 30, when he contributed to his team's victory against Crawley.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player at Aston Villa

Danny Ings is the top scorer of Aston Villa this season with six goals in the Premier League, plus a goal and an assist in the EFL Carabao Cup. The 30-year-old striker comes from scoring against Wolves in the most recent match;
5:35 AMan hour ago

How does Stevenage arrive?

Stevenage are coming off the back of two consecutive wins and are unbeaten in nine League Two matches. In their most recent encounter they won by the narrowest of margins at home to Gilingham. They play in League Two, i.e. the fourth tier of English football in which they are in second place with a total of 51 points, now in the area of the direct promotion places to League One and just two behind Leyton Orient, which is the leader;
5:30 AMan hour ago

How is Aston Villa coming along?

The new Aston Villa led by Unai Emery comes from a point at home to Wolves of Lopetegui in a match where they were behind almost all the game, but a goal from Ings 12 minutes from the end gave them a draw. They are now eleventh in the Premier League standings with 22 points, nine points behind the European places and seven points clear of the relegation zone.
5:25 AMan hour ago

Background

This will be the first time that these two teams will meet and they will be looking to qualify for the last 32 of the FA Cup;
5:20 AMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at Villa Park, a stadium that was built in 1897 and has a capacity of 42788 spectators.

5:15 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Aston Villa and Stevenage will meet in the last 32 of the FA Cup in a single match, although if there is a draw, the match will be replayed;
 
5:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Aston Villa vs Stevenage in FA Cup

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
