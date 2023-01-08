Aston Villa vs Stevenage LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Aston Villa vs Stevenage live, as well as the latest news from Villa Park.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Stevenage?
The match between Aston Villa vs Stevenage can be followed on television through ESPN +
What time is the Aston Villa vs Stevenage match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 8:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
Spain: 17:30 hrs.
México: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player at Stevenage
The midfielder Jordan Roberts, 29 years old, has eight goals and one assist this season. This has been one of the reinforcements of this team since he arrived in the summer market as a free agent from Motherwell. He has not scored since last December 30, when he contributed to his team's victory against Crawley.
Watch out for this player at Aston Villa
Danny Ings is the top scorer of Aston Villa this season with six goals in the Premier League, plus a goal and an assist in the EFL Carabao Cup. The 30-year-old striker comes from scoring against Wolves in the most recent match;
How does Stevenage arrive?
Stevenage are coming off the back of two consecutive wins and are unbeaten in nine League Two matches. In their most recent encounter they won by the narrowest of margins at home to Gilingham. They play in League Two, i.e. the fourth tier of English football in which they are in second place with a total of 51 points, now in the area of the direct promotion places to League One and just two behind Leyton Orient, which is the leader;
How is Aston Villa coming along?
The new Aston Villa led by Unai Emery comes from a point at home to Wolves of Lopetegui in a match where they were behind almost all the game, but a goal from Ings 12 minutes from the end gave them a draw. They are now eleventh in the Premier League standings with 22 points, nine points behind the European places and seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Background
This will be the first time that these two teams will meet and they will be looking to qualify for the last 32 of the FA Cup;
Venue: The match will be played at Villa Park, a stadium that was built in 1897 and has a capacity of 42788 spectators.
Preview of the match
Aston Villa and Stevenage will meet in the last 32 of the FA Cup in a single match, although if there is a draw, the match will be replayed;
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo