Sevilla vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2022 Match
Stay tuned for the Sevilla vs Getafe live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sevilla vs Getafe live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Getafe live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Sevilla vs Getafe can be tuned in from the live streams of the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match Sevilla vs Getafe, matchday 16 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs Getafe match on January 8, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:30 hours

Bolivia: 1:30 p.m.

Brazil: 13:30 hours

Chile: 13:30 hours

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Spain: 7:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 11:30 AM 

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:30 p.m.

Getafe Statements

Quique Sanchez Flores spoke before the match: "We were sad because we wanted to go through, we were very excited. Once we got through the first rounds, the good and beautiful things began and we were excited. More players could play but we competed in the cup as a cup match, it was very nice, it was back and forth and the result was not on our side. We came from a match with a good feeling and now we are fully focused on La iga, we are only interested in this competition. Yesterday they sent us another message of what this league is like".

"We are talking to him, we understand that he is making merits, we try to give him as many minutes as possible when he does not start. He is very successful. We always demand more from him, Munir is not just about scoring goals. It is to ensure passes, to play forward, it is to associate and we demand more from him in everything. The goal is striking, but we ask more of him, as we do of everyone. We are looking for it.

Statements Sevilla

Jorge Sampaoli spoke before the match: "Statistically speaking, there is more discomfort. We have to win. This is quite long. As soon as the team finds the path of regularity, we won't look at the standings".

"The team arrives well. Prepared. With the illusion of winning this Liga match that would give us the option to get out of the discomfort we are in. We have a positive expectation in the match against Getafe because of the atmosphere, in a very important duel for us."

"Monchi is a sporting director who has a very outstanding history at this club. This market is more like a supermarket. When Reyes passes the nougat is cheaper. Those teams that have the need to recruit in the short term are much more expensive. If better players arrive, they are welcome. And we will have to wait in the market.

"The important thing is that the games give us the possibility to transfer what the team trains and knowing that the behavior of the human being is related to success. Let's hope that the turning point will be tomorrow in the league".

"The development of the Cup match generated that the ease of play was noticed in the result. And the team must focus on that way of playing. The collective improvement is very marked. Beyond the number of players I have, the players make me happy with their evolution, but that has nothing to do with winning. We need to be convincing, regardless of the way we play.

How is Getafe coming along?

Getafe lost three goals to two against Levante, leaving them out of the Copa del Rey. Previously they had beaten Mallorca two-nil in LaLiga.

How does Sevilla arrive?

Sevilla comes to this match after beating Linares five goals to zero in the Copa del Rey, and previously drew one goal against Celta in LaLiga.

The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The match Sevilla vs Getafe will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Sevilla vs Getafe live stream, corresponding to Matchday 16 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, at 12:30 pm.
