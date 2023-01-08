Sevilla vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Sevilla vs Getafe live stream.
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Getafe live online
Sevilla vs Getafe can be tuned in from the live streams of the ESPN+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Sevilla vs Getafe, matchday 16 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m.
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 7:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 11:30 a.m.
India: 11:30 AM
Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.
South Africa: 11:30 AM
Australia: 1:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 12:30 p.m.
Getafe Statements
"We are talking to him, we understand that he is making merits, we try to give him as many minutes as possible when he does not start. He is very successful. We always demand more from him, Munir is not just about scoring goals. It is to ensure passes, to play forward, it is to associate and we demand more from him in everything. The goal is striking, but we ask more of him, as we do of everyone. We are looking for it.
Statements Sevilla
"The team arrives well. Prepared. With the illusion of winning this Liga match that would give us the option to get out of the discomfort we are in. We have a positive expectation in the match against Getafe because of the atmosphere, in a very important duel for us."
"Monchi is a sporting director who has a very outstanding history at this club. This market is more like a supermarket. When Reyes passes the nougat is cheaper. Those teams that have the need to recruit in the short term are much more expensive. If better players arrive, they are welcome. And we will have to wait in the market.
"The important thing is that the games give us the possibility to transfer what the team trains and knowing that the behavior of the human being is related to success. Let's hope that the turning point will be tomorrow in the league".
"The development of the Cup match generated that the ease of play was noticed in the result. And the team must focus on that way of playing. The collective improvement is very marked. Beyond the number of players I have, the players make me happy with their evolution, but that has nothing to do with winning. We need to be convincing, regardless of the way we play.
How is Getafe coming along?
How does Sevilla arrive?