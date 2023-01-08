Rayo Vallecano vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Week 16 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis live in LaLiga Match day 16
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis live on Match day 16 of LaLiga, as well as the latest information from the Estadio de Vallecas. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Isidro Díaz Escudero, who will have a tough job tomorrow on match day 16.
Where and how to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis online live in LaLiga Match day 16
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis can be tuned in from Blue to Go live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Rayo Vallecano vs Betis, match day 16 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Rayo Vallecano vs Betis match on January 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:15 am
Bolivia: 11:15 am
Brazil: 11:15 am
Chile: 11:15 a.m.
Colombia: 09:15 hours
Ecuador: 9:15 a.m.
Spain: 17:15 hours
United States: 9:15 a.m. PT and 11:15 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:15 hours
Paraguay: 12:15 p.m.
Peru: 12:15 p.m.
Uruguay: 12:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 10:15 a.m.
Japan: 21:15 hours
India: 09:15 AM
Nigeria: 0915 hours
South Africa: 09:15 AM
Australia: 12:15 AM
United Kingdom ET: 19:15 hours
Vallecas Stadium
It is the Rayo Vallecano stadium, it has a capacity for 14 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on May 10, 1976, it will be the field where the Rayo Vallecano vs Betis match will be played on Day 16.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad for this La Liga match in which both teams will be playing for a place in European tournaments.
Background
The record is leaning towards Rayo Vallecano, since in the last 14 matches the record indicates 5 wins for Rayo Vallecano, 5 ties and 4 victories for Betis, despite this statistic for the current moment Betis will come out as favorite to take the 3 points in another tournament.
How does Betis arrive?
Betis on the other hand comes from qualifying to the next round eliminating Ibiza Islas 4-1 in LaLiga is in 7th position with 25 points, if they get the 3 points they could move up to 4th position in the tournament, that is why it is important for both teams to get the victory in tomorrow's match.
How does Rayo Vallecano arrive?
Rayo Vallecano comes from losing 2-0 and being eliminated in the Copa del Rey against Sporting de Gijón, a team that has not been able to have an effective offense, in LaLiga they are in 8th position with 23 points, they will look to get out of the bad streak against Betis.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Rayo Vallecano vs Betis live stream, corresponding to the 16th match day of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio de Vallecas, at 09:15 am.