Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup
Photo: Sky Sports

4:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers live in the FA Cup 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers as well as the latest information from the Carrow Road. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch the match?

If you want to watch the Norwich vs Blackburn match there will be no live TV signal.  

You can follow the match on ESPN App. 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

3:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers in FA Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers match in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brazil: 11:00 hrs.
Chile: 11:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 8:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 14:00 hrs.
USA (ET): 9:00 hrs.
3:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Blackburn

Striker Ben Bereton Diaz is the man to watch for the Rovers. 

Bereton Diaz is used as a center forward, in the last two seasons he has become Blakburn's gunner. This earned him a call-up to the Chilean national team, playing several matches in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Bereton is the team's top scorer this season with 10 goals.

3:40 AMan hour ago

Key Player - Norwich

Striker Joshua Sargent is the man to watch for the Canaries. 

Sargent is used as a center forward or winger, his versatility allows him to combine well in attack alongside Teemu Pukki. Despite his youth, Sargent has had the luxury of playing in the Bundesliga, the Eredivisie and the Premier League, he also played his first World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Sargent is the team's leading scorer on the season with 9 goals, surpassing teammate Pukki in this statistic.

3:35 AM2 hours ago

Head to head: Norwich City - Blackburn Rovers

This Sunday is the 49th match between these teams, counting all competitions:
Matches played: 48
Blackburn wins: 20
Draws: 13
Norwich wins: 15
Last win NOR: (away) 1-2, December 12, 2020
Last ROV win: (away) 0-2, 17 December 2022
3:30 AM2 hours ago

Match Officials

Norwich City - Blackburn Rovers
Referee: Gavin Ward
Assistant Referees: Nigel Lugg & Ian Cooper
Fourth official: Andy Woolmer
3:25 AM2 hours ago

How are Blackburn coming along?

The Rovers are having a very good campaign in the Championship, currently in 3rd place in the standings with 42 points, product of 14 wins and 12 defeats, scoring 30 goals and conceding 30 goals. 

The Rovers reached the round of 16 in the League Cup, losing to Nottingham Forest, and are looking to emulate their FA Cup campaign.

3:20 AM2 hours ago

How are Norwich coming along?

The Canaries have been having an irregular campaign in the Championship, for now they are in 12th place in the standings with 36 points, product of 10 wins, 6 draws and 10 defeats, scoring 32 goals and conceding 29 goals. 

The Canaries have now gone four games without a win, a streak that began on December 17, when they lost to this Sunday's opponents, the Rovers.

3:15 AM2 hours ago

The FA Cup, the most traditional tournament in English soccer

The FA Cup is one of the most traditional competitions in English soccer, with a single elimination format, the cup has become a tradition for the big teams that aspire to win it and the small teams that are looking for a surprise, and the odd club that expects the visit of a big rival in its stadium. 
 

On this occasion, 64 teams will face each other, including those from the Premier League, the Championship and the 20 qualifiers from the preliminary rounds. 

3:10 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Carrow Road, which has a total capacity of 27,244. Built in 1935, this stadium was renamed Carrow, adopting the name of the street on which it is located. 
Photo: canaries.co.uk
Photo: canaries.co.uk
3:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers live stream, corresponding to the third round of the 2022-2023 FA Cup season. The match will take place at Carrow Road, at 9:00 am.
