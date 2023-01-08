Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers in FA Cup?
Argentina: 11:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brazil: 11:00 hrs.
Chile: 11:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 8:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 14:00 hrs.
USA (ET): 9:00 hrs.
Key player - Blackburn
Bereton Diaz is used as a center forward, in the last two seasons he has become Blakburn's gunner. This earned him a call-up to the Chilean national team, playing several matches in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Bereton is the team's top scorer this season with 10 goals.
Key Player - Norwich
Sargent is used as a center forward or winger, his versatility allows him to combine well in attack alongside Teemu Pukki. Despite his youth, Sargent has had the luxury of playing in the Bundesliga, the Eredivisie and the Premier League, he also played his first World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Sargent is the team's leading scorer on the season with 9 goals, surpassing teammate Pukki in this statistic.
Head to head: Norwich City - Blackburn Rovers
Matches played: 48
Blackburn wins: 20
Draws: 13
Norwich wins: 15
Last win NOR: (away) 1-2, December 12, 2020
Last ROV win: (away) 0-2, 17 December 2022
Match Officials
Referee: Gavin Ward
Assistant Referees: Nigel Lugg & Ian Cooper
Fourth official: Andy Woolmer
How are Blackburn coming along?
The Rovers reached the round of 16 in the League Cup, losing to Nottingham Forest, and are looking to emulate their FA Cup campaign.
How are Norwich coming along?
The Canaries have now gone four games without a win, a streak that began on December 17, when they lost to this Sunday's opponents, the Rovers.
The FA Cup, the most traditional tournament in English soccer
On this occasion, 64 teams will face each other, including those from the Premier League, the Championship and the 20 qualifiers from the preliminary rounds.