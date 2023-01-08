Salernitana vs Torino: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Salernitana vs Torino match live?
What time is Salernitana vs Torino match for Serie A?
Bolivia 7:30 am: Star +
Brazil 8:30 am: Star +
Chile 7:30 am: Star +
Colombia 6:30 am: Star +
Ecuador 6:30 am: Star +
USA 6:30 am Paramount+
Mexico 6:30 am: Star +
Paraguay 7:30 am: Star +
Peru 6:30 am: Star +
Uruguay 8:30 am: Star +
Venezuela 7:30 am: Star +
Speak up, Juric!
I find it difficult to stay in the top half. They are the big six, we can't compare with them in terms of personnel, structure and everything. I don't like not having a clear goal: the goal is to improve and do our best, but we can't say we want that. Everyone should have a clear goal, ours is to save it because it is our reality and I want to improve the team as much as possible.
The other day I liked the team, it was a game full of traps and we were mature. They played long balls, it was difficult. It seemed to me that the action lacked closure. I'm not only weighing on the striker who doesn't score, but also closing the last passes. And we are not good at set pieces either, because of our height. There is a lot of work to be done. I hope this structure is maintained by improving other aspects."
Probable lineup of Torino
Torino's situation
Speak up, Nicola!
All the opponents we face in this championship are difficult because each one has its own qualities, but tomorrow we will have to be particularly skillful in duels, in the ability to recover the ball in the shortest time possible and in the quick repositioning to avoid reading mistakes. We have worked hard in this sense these days and I always ask the boys to check what we are working on during the game.
The match will be very interesting because both teams will want to get points. We have just started the championship again and playing close matches helps us to work on the mechanisms we need. Nicolussi Caviglia immediately put himself at the team's disposal, showed himself to be very motivated and with interesting technical qualities. Tomorrow Candreva also returns from disqualification and for us he represents an important resource".
