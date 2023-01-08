Salernitana vs Torino: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A Match
Photo: Salernitana

6:15 PM9 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Salernitana vs Torino match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:10 PM14 minutes ago

What time is Salernitana vs Torino match for Serie A?

Argentina 8:30 am: Star +

Bolivia 7:30 am: Star +

Brazil 8:30 am: Star +

Chile 7:30 am: Star +

Colombia 6:30 am: Star +

Ecuador 6:30 am: Star +

USA 6:30 am Paramount+

Mexico 6:30 am: Star +

Paraguay 7:30 am: Star +

Peru 6:30 am: Star +

Uruguay 8:30 am: Star +

Venezuela 7:30 am: Star +

6:05 PM19 minutes ago

Speak up, Juric!

"It's going to be a tough game, their team is excellent and well coached. It's going to be a very tough game. It takes time for Aina and Pellegri, Singo will be called up and we will see how to present him for game rhythm. I have to think about it. We have players who haven't always trained and others who have difficulty recovering. Tomorrow is good, I shouldn't change so much, then we will evaluate if we can do something in Milan. Today we will see, will I change something, and we hope to guess. 

I find it difficult to stay in the top half. They are the big six, we can't compare with them in terms of personnel, structure and everything. I don't like not having a clear goal: the goal is to improve and do our best, but we can't say we want that. Everyone should have a clear goal, ours is to save it because it is our reality and I want to improve the team as much as possible.

The other day I liked the team, it was a game full of traps and we were mature. They played long balls, it was difficult. It seemed to me that the action lacked closure. I'm not only weighing on the striker who doesn't score, but also closing the last passes. And we are not good at set pieces either, because of our height. There is a lot of work to be done. I hope this structure is maintained by improving other aspects."

6:00 PM24 minutes ago
Photo: Torino
5:55 PM29 minutes ago

Probable lineup of Torino

Milinkovic; Zima, Schuurs, Rodriguez; Lazaro, Ricci, Lukic, Vojvoda; Miranchuk, Vlasic; Sanabria.
5:50 PM34 minutes ago

Torino's situation

Aina and Pellegri, with muscle injuries, and Ilkhan, with an ankle injury, are Ivan Juric's absentees.
5:45 PM39 minutes ago

Speak up, Nicola!

"First of all, I want to remember Gianluca Vialli (former player and coach), who unfortunately left us yesterday. I think his passing saddened everyone especially for the man and champion he was and I want to send a hug to his family. Tomorrow a very difficult game awaits us, a battle on all fronts, because Torino plays a very physical game that is always on the limit of regulation and we have to be prepared. 

All the opponents we face in this championship are difficult because each one has its own qualities, but tomorrow we will have to be particularly skillful in duels, in the ability to recover the ball in the shortest time possible and in the quick repositioning to avoid reading mistakes. We have worked hard in this sense these days and I always ask the boys to check what we are working on during the game.

The match will be very interesting because both teams will want to get points. We have just started the championship again and playing close matches helps us to work on the mechanisms we need. Nicolussi Caviglia immediately put himself at the team's disposal, showed himself to be very motivated and with interesting technical qualities. Tomorrow Candreva also returns from disqualification and for us he represents an important resource".

5:40 PM44 minutes ago
Photo: Salernitana
5:35 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Salernitana

Ochoa; Bronn, Daniliuc, Fazio; Candreva, Nicolussi Caviglia, Bohinen, Vilhena, Bradaric; Dia, Bonazzoli.
5:30 PMan hour ago

Salernitana's situation

Mazzocchi still has a knee problem and will not be available for Davide Nicola, as well as goalkeeper Sepe, who has a calf injury, and midfielder Guilio Maggiore, who is muscular. Coulibaly, meanwhile, will serve a suspension for accumulating yellow cards.
5:25 PMan hour ago

Bulls

With a 45% success rate, Torino are literally in the middle of the table, in 10th place with 22 points. This was due to Fiorentina's victory in the matchday. The Bulls come from a draw against Hellas Verona.
5:20 PMan hour ago

Seahorses

The Salernitana started the Italian resumption with a defeat against Milan. With a 35% success rate, the Seahorses are situated in 14th position, with 17 points.
5:15 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Salernitana vs Torino FC live this Sunday (8), at the Arechi at 6:30 pm ET, for the Serie A. The match is valid for the 15th round of the competition.
5:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Serie A match: Salernitana vs Torino Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
