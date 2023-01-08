Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2022 Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM13 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
10:55 AM18 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL UISA is your best option.

10:50 AM23 minutes ago

What time is the match Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, matchday 16 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match on January 8, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 22:00 hours

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

10:45 AM28 minutes ago

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of their match against Atlético: "Tomorrow we have a very important match, in a very complicated field. We are going to compete and be protagonists. We have to be more effective and be ourselves. The game has been good, but we have to be more effective. We were lucky in the draw with Ceuta, we got the opponent of the lowest category, but then we have to prove it. The other day we were put on the ropes by Intercity".

"It's more a mental issue than a matter of play. We dominated and created chances, but we have to kill the games. We need to be more decisive in the penalty area. We are far superior to our opponents, but we have occasional mistakes".

"We have two important absentees: Jordi and Robert. We have tried several options and tomorrow you will see. There are several profiles.

"Every week is this. The next match is the most important. It won't decide anything, but it would be a blow on the table. It's a complicated field and they are a rock defensively. It will be hard for us to generate things and we have to be more effective than in the last two games. It's not a transcendental match for the future of LaLiga".

"I expect a very well-worked team. They normally use a 5-3-2 or a 4-4-2, they are a chameleon-like team. We have to be prepared for whatever Atletico throws at us. It's going to cost us, but we have to take advantage of the ones we have."

"If we don't touch anything, perfect. We'll compete with the players we have".

"Ferran is more mobile and Ansu is more positional. Ferran generates a lot of space for teammates and is constantly unmarked. Ansu is different. Both are capable of playing as '9'. There is also the option of Memphis."

"We have them. Sometimes you don't need to raise your voice. Iniesta didn't raise his voice, but he wanted them all. There are always those who express it with their voice and others with personality. We have several profiles. There is no problem of personality or leadership. Everyone knows their role in the squad and that's not the problem."

"In the end we all fail. We try to give them confidence so they don't make mistakes, but soccer is a game of mistakes. We must minimize them to win. Against Intercity we made it difficult for ourselves".

10:40 AM33 minutes ago

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona arrives after beating Intercity four goals to three, a result that made them advance to the next phase of the Copa del Rey; previously in LaLiga they had drawn one goal against Espanyol.

10:35 AM38 minutes ago

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

In the last LaLiga match, Atlético de Madrid defeated Elche two goals to zero; in addition, it has already qualified for the next stage of the Copa del Rey by beating Oviedo.

10:30 AM43 minutes ago

The match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
10:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to Matchday 16 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, at 15:00 hrs.
VAVEL Logo