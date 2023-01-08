Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream.
Where and how to watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona live online
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL UISA is your best option.
What time is the match Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, matchday 16 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 22:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Barcelona Statements
"It's more a mental issue than a matter of play. We dominated and created chances, but we have to kill the games. We need to be more decisive in the penalty area. We are far superior to our opponents, but we have occasional mistakes".
"We have two important absentees: Jordi and Robert. We have tried several options and tomorrow you will see. There are several profiles.
"Every week is this. The next match is the most important. It won't decide anything, but it would be a blow on the table. It's a complicated field and they are a rock defensively. It will be hard for us to generate things and we have to be more effective than in the last two games. It's not a transcendental match for the future of LaLiga".
"I expect a very well-worked team. They normally use a 5-3-2 or a 4-4-2, they are a chameleon-like team. We have to be prepared for whatever Atletico throws at us. It's going to cost us, but we have to take advantage of the ones we have."
"If we don't touch anything, perfect. We'll compete with the players we have".
"Ferran is more mobile and Ansu is more positional. Ferran generates a lot of space for teammates and is constantly unmarked. Ansu is different. Both are capable of playing as '9'. There is also the option of Memphis."
"We have them. Sometimes you don't need to raise your voice. Iniesta didn't raise his voice, but he wanted them all. There are always those who express it with their voice and others with personality. We have several profiles. There is no problem of personality or leadership. Everyone knows their role in the squad and that's not the problem."
"In the end we all fail. We try to give them confidence so they don't make mistakes, but soccer is a game of mistakes. We must minimize them to win. Against Intercity we made it difficult for ourselves".
How does Barcelona arrive?
How does Atlético Madrid arrive?