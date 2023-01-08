AC Milan vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here AC Milan vs Roma in Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AC Milan vs Roma match in the Serie A.
What time is AC Milan vs Roma match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Roma of January 08th, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch AC Milan vs Roma and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch AC Milan vs Roma in streaming it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 22nd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the San Siro have the scales on their side with 9 wins, 7 for the Wolves and 6 draws.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been for Milan, who have 4 wins, leaving 0 wins for the wolves and a draw.
AC Milan 3-1 AS Roma, 6 Jan, 2022, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 1-2 AC Milan, 31 Oct, 2021, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 1-2 AC Milan, 28 Feb, 2021, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 3-3 AS Roma, 26 Oct, 2020, Italy Serie A
AC Milan 2-0 AS Roma, 28 Jun, 2020, Italy Serie A
How are Milan coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very regular performance, as they have known defeat twice in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Liverpool after the break for the World Cup, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a regular streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this resumption of this tournament.
Salernitana 1-2 AC Milan, 4 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
PSV Eindhoven 3-0 AC Milan, 30 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Liverpool 1-4 AC Milan, 16 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan, 13 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina, 13 Nov, 2022, Serie A Italy
How are Roma coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against RKC Waalwijk, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
AS Roma 1-0 Bologna, 4 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 3-0 RKC Waalwijk, 22 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
AS Roma 1-0 Casa Pia, 19 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
AS Roma 0-3 Cadiz, 16 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
AS Roma 3-3 Yokohama F. Marinos, 28 Nov, 2022, Friendly Match
Watch out for this Milan player
The Portuguese striker, Rafael Leão, 23 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 13 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the tournament and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this player of La Loba
The Argentine striker, Paulo Dybala, 29 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 9 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals and 2 assists in the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good time he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against the high caliber teammates he has in his first season.